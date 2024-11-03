Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Shark Bites 61-Year-Old Maui Surfer, Completely Severing His Leg Below The Knee


A shark bit a Maui surfer Friday and severed his leg, authorities said.

The man, 61, was surfing off Waiehu Beach Park Friday morning when a shark bit him. Police officers who arrived to the scene first tried to control the bleeding with tourniquets. His right leg was “completely severed just below the knee,” Maui County said in a news release.

The man was alert while being treated on shore and then taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

The man said he did not see the shark approach, authorities reported.

The incident prompted officials to close the beach park. Officials warned people to stay out of the water in the area. The public warning to stay out of the water for a mile in each direction of the incident will be in effect until at least noon Saturday. The warning will be extended if there is a shark sighting in the area.

Maui fire and ocean safety officials were patrolling the waters using rescue watercraft and a drone. State officials provided shark warning signs and helped with cordoning off the area.

There were no details provided on what kind of shark was involved.

In June, well-known surfer Tamayo Perry was killed in a shark attack while surfing off Oahu’s North Shore.

(AP)



