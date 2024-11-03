Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Hagaon HaRav Mazuz Says To Daven For Trump Victory


With two days left until the U.S. election, Rosh Yeshiva Kisei Rchamaim, Hagaon HaRav Meeir Mazuz called during his weekly Shiur for Tefillos that former President Donald Trump would win another term. “He has good Midos, and he loves Israel,” Rav Mazuz said.

“This Tuesday, there’s an election in America….. We should pray that Trump wins this election. Even though Trump is originally from Germany, he has good qualities, and he loves Israel.”

“He has a grandson and granddaughter who is Jewish. There’s a picture of him taking his grandson to Shul on Shabbos before Mincha, encouraging him and blessing him. This is good! Even from the Germans, who were enemies of Israel, something good can come.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



9 Responses

  3. @Honest Spirit

    שהוא רחמן ובעל חסד

    We need to daven a lot. Say more tehilim than usual. This is very crucial for Klal Yisroel
    Be”h he will be matzliach and be a good Shliach

  4. Rabbi meir Mazuz from greatest minds alive today, כל התורה כולה בעיון
    I have been very fascinated with him his Torah in many ways, clear honest unflinching. Super genius and so simple and humble, we should take advantage and follow his ways,. His pesak on techeiles being a chiyuv, his genius work on zemanim, his sidur. should all be taken more to heart.

  5. very interesting, just earlier today i heard about this from my sfardi neighbor. she told me that harav mazuz (never heard the name before though – i believe he is sfardi) said to daven for trump and that the gerrer rebbi said that we need rachmei shamayim that trump should win

  6. “…Even though Trump is originally from Germany, he has good qualities, and he loves Israel.”

    The Germany reference is interesting, though it would make sense that he would be ultimately from Edom, regardless.

    But there must be something lost in translation. The reason Israeli-American Jews should vote for him is that he is good to Jews – everywhere -, not anything to do with the Zionist “State”.

  8. There is lots of things in life and temptations that seems good but aren’t like going on beautiful vacation but then you fight with your wife or owning property and having bad nieghbore nobody can know for sure what’s good for him and what isn’t saying to pray trump to win is saying pray for beautiful people but maybe it’s better if people are ugly a person can not correctly daven for anything but kavod shamayim and the existence of Israel is chillul hashem every single day but like at ninty percent how can a rabbi say to pray for sidom and emmorah we can not stop God from doing his master plane and it isn’t trump this time

  9. How can one possibly say he has good middos? He is a friend of Jews and Israel and will iyH make a good president, but good middos?

    Also, who cares if he has a grandson and granddaughter who are Jewish and walked them to shul? Joe Lieberman went to shul himself and if he ran for President I doubt he would say we should have voted for him.

