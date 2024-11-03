WATCH: Hagaon HaRav Mazuz Says To Daven For Trump Victory

With two days left until the U.S. election, Rosh Yeshiva Kisei Rchamaim, Hagaon HaRav Meeir Mazuz called during his weekly Shiur for Tefillos that former President Donald Trump would win another term. “He has good Midos, and he loves Israel,” Rav Mazuz said.

“This Tuesday, there’s an election in America….. We should pray that Trump wins this election. Even though Trump is originally from Germany, he has good qualities, and he loves Israel.”

“He has a grandson and granddaughter who is Jewish. There’s a picture of him taking his grandson to Shul on Shabbos before Mincha, encouraging him and blessing him. This is good! Even from the Germans, who were enemies of Israel, something good can come.”

