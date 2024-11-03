Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TOO CLOSE TO CALL: Trump And Harris Battling For Every Vote In Pivotal States, NYT Polls Show


With less than 48 hours until Election Day, a new series of New York Times/Siena College polls reveal a dead heat between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris across seven crucial battleground states. The polls, conducted among likely voters, show that both candidates are tied in Pennsylvania and Michigan, setting the stage for a highly competitive finish.

In Arizona, Trump holds a narrow lead over Harris at 49% to 45%, while Harris leads in Nevada (49-46%), Wisconsin (49-47%), North Carolina (48-46%), and Georgia (48-47%).

Notably, among the 8% of voters who only recently made up their minds, 55% reported backing Harris, while 44% chose Trump.

However, 11% of voters remain undecided or open to persuasion, a slight decrease from last month’s 16%, reflecting the continued volatility in these key states.

Voters identified the economy as their top issue (24%), followed by abortion (18%) and immigration (15%). Despite this focus, Harris is underperforming among younger voters, Black voters, and Latino voters compared to President Biden’s 2020 results, according to the poll.

The Senate races in these battlegrounds are equally tight. In Pennsylvania, Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey leads Republican challenger David McCormick 50-45%, though his lead has narrowed from nine points in September. In Wisconsin, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s lead over Republican Eric Hovde has also diminished, standing at 50-46%. Meanwhile, in Michigan’s open Senate seat race, Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin holds a narrow lead over Republican Mike Rogers, 48-46%.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



2 Responses

  1. Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris by 1 point 49%-48% with under 48 hours to go before Election Day, pulling ahead after trailing in late October in the daily tracker.

    “This late surge highlights stark divides across demographics like age, education,
    race, and region, pinpointing where both campaigns are doubling down in these final hours,” according to the pollster. “Significantly, 6% of voters report they could still change their minds, underscoring how every moment could prove decisive as the race barrels toward Election Day.”

    Notably, the movement is all in Trump’s favor as Harris has remained stuck at 48% for the ninth consecutive day.

  2. RCP Average
    10/11 – 11/2 48.5 48.3
    Trump
    +0.2
    NBC News
    10/30 – 11/2 49 49
    Tie
    TIPP
    10/31 – 11/2 49 48
    Trump
    +1
    Emerson
    10/30 – 11/2 49 49
    Tie
    ABC/Ipsos*
    10/29 – 11/1 46 49
    Harris
    +3
    Atlas Intel
    11/1 – 11/2 50 48
    Trump
    +2
    M. Consult
    10/29 – 10/31 47 49
    Harris
    +2
    Forbes
    10/27 – 10/29 49 51
    Harris
    +2
    Rasmussen
    10/24 – 10/28 48 46
    Trump
    +2
    CBS News
    10/23 – 10/25 49 50
    Harris
    +1
    NYT/Siena
    10/20 – 10/23 48 48
    Tie
    CNN*
    10/20 – 10/23 47 47
    Tie
    Wall St. Journal
    10/19 – 10/22 49 46
    Trump
    +3
    CNBC
    10/15 – 10/19 48 46
    Trump
    +2
    USA Today
    10/14 – 10/18 49 50
    Harris
    +1
    FOX News
    10/11 – 10/14 50 48
    Trump
    +2

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Israeli Intel Assessment: 51 Of 101 Hostages Being Held By Hamas Are Likely Still Alive

ANTISEMITIC ALLIES: Notorious White Supremacist And Neo-Nazi Richard Spencer Endorses… Kamala Harris

2020’S MOST ACCURATE POLLSTER: Trump Winning Every Swing State By Razor-Thin Margin In 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims Donald Trump Would Push To Remove Fluoride From Drinking Water

Curtis Sliwa: “Antisemitism Is In Our DNA. I Have To Hold Myself Back Sometimes”

PURE PANDERING: Harris Giving Opposing Messages To Jewish And Muslim Voters [VIDEO]

NOT ENOUGH: IDF Reports 2,000 Hezbollah Deaths, 900 Hamas Terrorists Killed in Gaza

US WARNS IRAN: “We Won’t be Able To Hold Israel Back”

Khamenei Threatens Israel and US With ‘a Crushing Response’ Over Israeli Attack

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Israeli Navy Commandos Capture Key Hezbollah Operative in Rare Northern Lebanon Raid

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network