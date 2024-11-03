TOO CLOSE TO CALL: Trump And Harris Battling For Every Vote In Pivotal States, NYT Polls Show

With less than 48 hours until Election Day, a new series of New York Times/Siena College polls reveal a dead heat between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris across seven crucial battleground states. The polls, conducted among likely voters, show that both candidates are tied in Pennsylvania and Michigan, setting the stage for a highly competitive finish.

In Arizona, Trump holds a narrow lead over Harris at 49% to 45%, while Harris leads in Nevada (49-46%), Wisconsin (49-47%), North Carolina (48-46%), and Georgia (48-47%).

Notably, among the 8% of voters who only recently made up their minds, 55% reported backing Harris, while 44% chose Trump.

However, 11% of voters remain undecided or open to persuasion, a slight decrease from last month’s 16%, reflecting the continued volatility in these key states.

Voters identified the economy as their top issue (24%), followed by abortion (18%) and immigration (15%). Despite this focus, Harris is underperforming among younger voters, Black voters, and Latino voters compared to President Biden’s 2020 results, according to the poll.

The Senate races in these battlegrounds are equally tight. In Pennsylvania, Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey leads Republican challenger David McCormick 50-45%, though his lead has narrowed from nine points in September. In Wisconsin, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s lead over Republican Eric Hovde has also diminished, standing at 50-46%. Meanwhile, in Michigan’s open Senate seat race, Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin holds a narrow lead over Republican Mike Rogers, 48-46%.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)