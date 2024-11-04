ABC, NBC Polls Show Dead-Heat Between Trump And Harris Going Into Election Day

Two new national polls reveal that the 2024 presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is razor-thin, even as most voters express dissatisfaction with their choices.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll voters conducted from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 shows Harris with a slight edge, leading Trump 49% to 46%, within the poll’s 2% margin of error. Despite this narrow lead, a striking 74% of respondents believe the country is on the “wrong track,” with 50% of Harris supporters and 98% of Trump supporters expressing this sentiment. Additionally, 60% of voters say they are unhappy with the current slate of candidates. The poll also revealed economic concerns, with 42% saying their personal finances have worsened under the Biden-Harris administration.

Meanwhile, a separate NBC News poll conducted from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 shows Trump and Harris tied at 49%. This survey, which has a margin of error of 3.1%, highlights stark demographic divides. Harris holds substantial leads among Black voters (87%-9%), voters under 30 (57%-41%), and White college-educated voters (55%-43%). Trump, on the other hand, commands strong support among rural voters (75%-23%), White voters overall (56%-42%), and White voters without college degrees (64%-34%). The gender gap is also significant, with women favoring Harris 57%-41% and men backing Trump 58%-40%.

Notably, 60% of respondents in the NBC poll believe that the U.S. will remain divided, regardless of who wins on Election Day.

