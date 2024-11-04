Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

ABC, NBC Polls Show Dead-Heat Between Trump And Harris Going Into Election Day


Two new national polls reveal that the 2024 presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is razor-thin, even as most voters express dissatisfaction with their choices.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll voters conducted from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 shows Harris with a slight edge, leading Trump 49% to 46%, within the poll’s 2% margin of error. Despite this narrow lead, a striking 74% of respondents believe the country is on the “wrong track,” with 50% of Harris supporters and 98% of Trump supporters expressing this sentiment. Additionally, 60% of voters say they are unhappy with the current slate of candidates. The poll also revealed economic concerns, with 42% saying their personal finances have worsened under the Biden-Harris administration.

Meanwhile, a separate NBC News poll conducted from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 shows Trump and Harris tied at 49%. This survey, which has a margin of error of 3.1%, highlights stark demographic divides. Harris holds substantial leads among Black voters (87%-9%), voters under 30 (57%-41%), and White college-educated voters (55%-43%). Trump, on the other hand, commands strong support among rural voters (75%-23%), White voters overall (56%-42%), and White voters without college degrees (64%-34%). The gender gap is also significant, with women favoring Harris 57%-41% and men backing Trump 58%-40%.

Notably, 60% of respondents in the NBC poll believe that the U.S. will remain divided, regardless of who wins on Election Day.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: Why I’m Voting For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump, And Why You Should Too

GOOD RIDDANCE: Israel Officially Withdraws Recognition of UNRWA, Citing Ties With Hamas

NORMALIZING HATE: Canadian University Hires Convicted Terrorist To Teach “Social Justice” Course

TOSS-UP: Election Wiz Nate Silver’s Latest Election Forecast Shows Dead Heat Between Trump And Harris

IDF Moves Ahead with Plans for All-Chareidi Combat Infantry Brigade

TRAGIC NEWS: Iran Executes Jewish Man Arvin Netanel Ghahremani Despite Global Efforts to Save Him

SHOCKING PLANS: Iran Gears Up for Major Assault On Israel With Unseen Weaponry

Two Pittsburgh Residents, One Identified As “Hamas Operative,” Charged For Antisemitic Hate Crimes, Acquiring Explosives

BATTLE OF NERVES: Trump Reportedly Battling Anxiety, Losing Sleep Over Polls as Election Day Nears

Israel’s Northern Gaza Campaign Against Hamas Could Take Another Six Months, IDF Says

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network