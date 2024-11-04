New Leadership of Yeshiva Chaim Berlin Announced Following Petira Of HaRav Shlomo Halioua ZT’L

Just one week has passed since the shocking Petira of Harav Shlomo Halioua ZT”L, the esteemed Rosh Yeshiva of Chaim Berlin. The stories emerging about this tzadik, known for his remarkable humility, are deserving of a book. However, the yeshiva is engulfed in mourning and grappling with an unprecedented situation. The community is still reeling from the petira of the previous Rosh Yeshiva, HaRav Aharon Shechter, a year and a half ago, followed a few weeks later by the passing of HaRav Mordechai Shechter ZT”L, the Rosh Yeshiva’s son and the beloved mashgiach in the Yeshiva.

After the passing of HaRav Aharon, the yeshiva welcomed Harav Halioua, who was the son-in-law of the former Rosh Yeshiva. The community was filled with excitement and hope for the future under his leadership. Tragically, Hashem had other plans, and the life of the young Rosh Yeshiva was cut short just one year after he assumed his esteemed position.

On Monday, Harav Chaim Kitowitz, a respected Ram in Chaim Berlin, announced the new leadership of the yeshiva. Harav Yosef Halioua, the son of the late Rosh Yeshiva, along with his son-in-law, Harav Tzvi Fink, will now guide the yeshiva.

While this marks a bittersweet moment for the yeshiva, the Olam Hatorah is heartened that the children of this incredible tzadik will continue to lead this incredible Makom Torah, which has produced thousands of beautiful Mishpachos in Klal Yisroel. The community is hopeful that the legacy of Harav Shlomo Halioua ZT”L will endure through their leadership and guidance.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)