MAILBAG: YWN Decision To Publish Differing Opinions Is Commendable Rather Than Shameful

I was taken aback by the recent letter expressing outrage over your publication of a piece supporting Kamala Harris. While I understand the passion behind the sentiments expressed, I believe it’s essential to recognize the fundamental principle of free speech that underpins our democratic society.

As Vivek Ramaswamy eloquently stated at the RNC, “If you’re at home and you disagree with everything I just said, our message to you is this: we will still defend to the death your right to say it, because that is who we are as Americans.” This encapsulates the essence of our freedom—allowing diverse opinions to coexist, even those we might vehemently oppose.

Furthermore, while YWN is not obligated to publish contrary opinions, as Ben Shapiro explains, it is a publisher and not a social media platform. They are not required to share every viewpoint. However, the decision to publish differing opinions is commendable rather than shameful. It reflects a commitment to fostering dialogue and allowing readers to engage with a variety of perspectives.

We are fortunate to live in a country where access to varied opinions is available, enabling us to explore both sides of an issue and make informed decisions. Those who shy away from opposing viewpoints may not fully trust their capacity to think critically and form their own conclusions.

As a Trump voter myself, I respect the rights of Kamala Harris supporters to express their views, even while I respectfully disagree with them. I also stand behind the previous letter writer’s support for Trump, but I firmly reject any attempts to silence voices simply because they differ from our own. The strength of our community lies in our ability to engage with and respect a multitude of perspectives.

Thank you for your commitment to fostering a dialogue that encourages all voices to be heard.

Sincerely,

Shua Zev Randleman

Florida, US

