Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

LIBS EAT IT: Judge Rules Elon Musk’s $1 Million-A-Day Voter Sweepstakes Can Proceed


The $1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes that Elon Musk ‘s political action committee is hosting in swing states can continue through Tuesday’s presidential election, a Pennsylvania judge ruled Monday. Common Pleas Court Judge Angelo Foglietta — ruling after Musk’s lawyers said the winners are paid spokespeople and not chosen by chance — did not immediately explain his reasoning.

District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat, had called the process a scam “designed to actually influence a national election” and asked that it be shut down. Musk lawyer Chris Gober said the final two recipients before Tuesday’s presidential election will be in Arizona on Monday and Michigan on Tuesday.

Elon Musk speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

“The $1 million recipients are not chosen by chance,” Gober said Monday. “We know exactly who will be announced as the $1 million recipient today and tomorrow.”

Chris Young, the director and treasurer of America PAC, testified that the recipients are vetted ahead of time, to “feel out their personality, (and) make sure they were someone whose values aligned” with the group.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: YWN Decision To Publish Differing Opinions Is Commendable Rather Than Shameful

MAILBAG: Why Every Frum Jew MUST Stand with Donald Trump And Reject Kamala Harris

MAILBAG: Shame On YWN For Their Last Mailbag; There is Only One Candidate To Vote For: TRUMP

MAILBAG: Why I’m Voting For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump, And Why You Should Too

GOOD RIDDANCE: Israel Officially Withdraws Recognition of UNRWA, Citing Ties With Hamas

NORMALIZING HATE: Canadian University Hires Convicted Terrorist To Teach “Social Justice” Course

TOSS-UP: Election Wiz Nate Silver’s Latest Election Forecast Shows Dead Heat Between Trump And Harris

IDF Moves Ahead with Plans for All-Chareidi Combat Infantry Brigade

TRAGIC NEWS: Iran Executes Jewish Man Arvin Netanel Ghahremani Despite Global Efforts to Save Him

SHOCKING PLANS: Iran Gears Up for Major Assault On Israel With Unseen Weaponry

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network