Obama Campaign Manager: Early Voting Numbers “Scary” For Kamala Harris Campaign [VIDEO]

Jim Messina, former campaign manager for President Barack Obama, expressed concern on Sunday over early voting numbers in the 2024 presidential race, describing them as “a little scary” for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.

Speaking on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki,” Messina highlighted the shift in early voting patterns compared to 2020, noting that Republican efforts appear more organized and robust this time around. “Republicans didn’t do what they did last time,” Messina said, explaining that Donald Trump’s campaign has actively encouraged early voting in 2024, a reversal from Trump’s 2020 strategy.

“Last time, Trump said don’t early vote, so they didn’t,” Messina explained. “Republicans now have an advantage in early vote numbers. When the early votes come in, it’s going to look a little bit different than 2020, and that’s scary.”

Despite the shift, Messina also pointed to promising signs for the Harris campaign, citing strong early turnout among women and young voters—two groups that have shown high levels of support for Harris in recent polling.

“Women voters make up 55% of the early voters, and in the past 10 days, young voters in these battleground states are coming out in what looks to be, for early votes, historic numbers,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)