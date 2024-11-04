TRUMP 56% HARRIS 44%: Presidential Election Betting Odds Tight As Trump Holds Narrow Lead Over Harris

Just hours away from Election Day, betting markets show one of the tightest races in recent history, with Republican candidate former President Donald Trump holding a slight edge over Democrat candidate Vice President Kamala Harris. According to the latest data from Oddschecker, Trump’s probability of victory stands at 56%, while Harris is close behind at 44%.

The odds currently place Trump at 8/11 (-138) and Harris at 5/4 (+125). Trump’s lead has slightly decreased from the 60% backing he saw in October, while Harris’s odds have improved from 47% over the same period.

“As we head into the final hours before Election Day, the betting markets are showing some decisive shifts, especially in the swing states,” said Leon Blackman, spokesperson for the UK-based Oddschecker, which compiles odds from 80 sources. “Trump’s lead in the overall odds reflects a trend we’ve seen steadily build throughout October, but recent betting sentiment has shown a late surge for Harris, particularly in states like Michigan and Pennsylvania.”

In key swing states, Republicans are picking up betting support in Arizona and Nevada, while North Carolina and Pennsylvania remain stable with Republicans holding a slight edge. Michigan and Wisconsin are the only two states where Democrats are the betting favorites, while Georgia shows a slight dip in Republican probability.

The Betfair Exchange, a major platform for political betting, has recorded over $220 million in wagers on the U.S. election, making it the second-most bet-upon political event in history, following the 2020 election where an unprecedented $2.6 billion was wagered.

