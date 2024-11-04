Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TRAGEDY IN MONTREAL: 11-Year-Old Yaakov Austerlitz Tragically Niftar After Being Struck By Truck


Tragedy struck Montreal’s Belzer kehilla on Monday evening as news spread of the tragic petirah of 11-year-old Yaakov Austerlitz. Yaakov z”l, the son of Rabbi Yosef, was struck by a truck as he crossed the intersection at Parc Avenue and Bernard Street when he was struck by a truck turning onto the roadway.

Hatzolah and paramedics valiantly attempted lifesaving measures at the scene, but were sadly unable to revive him.

Further information and levaya details will be published as they become available.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



