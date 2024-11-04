New National Liberal Poll Shows Harris Leading by 4 Points; Swing State Races Remain Neck and Neck

As the 2024 presidential race heads into Election Day, a new PBS News/NPR/Marist poll (totally liberal) shows Vice President Kamala Harris with a 4-point lead over former President Donald Trump among likely voters nationwide.

Harris has 51 percent of likely voter support, compared to Trump’s 47 percent, according to the poll, placing her lead just outside the poll’s 3.5-point margin of error.

However, national polling results may be less significant than the close races in key swing states, where nearly all polls show a razor-thin margin between the candidates.

Among independent voters, Trump currently holds a 5-point lead over Harris, signaling a tight contest in battleground areas as the nation prepares to vote.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)