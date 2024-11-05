Trump Blames Biden-Harris Border Policies For Shooting Of Jewish Man In Chicago [VIDEO]

In one of his last campaign stops before Election Day, former President Donald Trump condemned the recent shooting of a Jewish man in Chicago, using it as an example to critique the Biden-Harris administration’s border policies. Speaking at a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Monday, Trump described the Oct. 26 shooting as a “horrendous situation” and pointed to the suspect’s immigration status.

“An illegal alien from North Africa, who Kamala let into our country with her horrendous, open border—just a dangerous, horrendous situation—traveled to a Jewish neighborhood in Chicago and tried to execute a Jewish man on the street, shooting him in the back as he walked to synagogue,” Trump said. “He then opened fire on police and paramedics, shooting an ambulance before police returned fire and ended his rampage fairly quickly.”

The suspect, 22-year-old Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, a Mauritanian national, faces 16 felony charges, including terrorism and hate-crime counts. Abdallahi reportedly entered the U.S. illegally and was detained by Border Patrol near San Diego in 2023, then subsequently released. Prosecutors allege that Abdallahi specifically targeted Jews, with evidence pointing to his intent to commit a hate crime.

Abdallahi shot the 39-year-old Jewish man on Shabbos while he was walking to shul. Chicago police wounded Abdallahi in a gun battle that lasted approximately two and a half minutes. The incident has sparked significant backlash in the Chicago Jewish community, particularly after Mayor Brandon Johnson’s initial statement failed to acknowledge the victim’s Jewish identity.

Neither President Joe Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris has commented on the attack. However, Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, addressed the shooting in a speech in Pittsburgh on Oct. 28, referring to “the man who was shot in Chicago while walking to Shabbat services.” Emhoff pledged that he and Harris were committed to “extinguishing this epidemic of hate.”

