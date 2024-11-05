IDF Expands Operations in Gaza and Southern Lebanon, Targets Terror Sites [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

The IDF continues intensive operations in both the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, targeting terrorist infrastructure, eliminating militants, and securing weapons caches.

In the Rafah region of Gaza, IDF soldiers have uncovered extensive stockpiles of weaponry, including mortars, RPG missiles, explosives, and AK-47 rifles. Over the past 24 hours, troops have neutralized numerous militants and dismantled several terror sites in the area.

In Jabaliya, IDF ground forces eliminated dozens of militants through both close-quarters combat and airstrikes, and successfully disrupted multiple terrorist infrastructure sites. Similar efforts are ongoing in central Gaza, where the IDF continues to dismantle hostile sites and eliminate operatives.

Meanwhile, IDF forces in southern Lebanon are conducting precise, localized strikes to target Hezbollah strongholds. A recent operation identified a group of militants preparing to launch anti-tank missiles. The Israel Air Force (IAF) quickly responded, striking the site and neutralizing the threat.

Over the past day, the IAF has conducted approximately 100 strikes across Lebanon and Gaza, targeting weapons storage facilities, launch sites, and military installations. The IDF’s ongoing mission aims to prevent further attacks and dismantle the operational capabilities of terror groups in the region.