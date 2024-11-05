Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Expands Operations in Gaza and Southern Lebanon, Targets Terror Sites [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]


The IDF continues intensive operations in both the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, targeting terrorist infrastructure, eliminating militants, and securing weapons caches.

In the Rafah region of Gaza, IDF soldiers have uncovered extensive stockpiles of weaponry, including mortars, RPG missiles, explosives, and AK-47 rifles. Over the past 24 hours, troops have neutralized numerous militants and dismantled several terror sites in the area.

In Jabaliya, IDF ground forces eliminated dozens of militants through both close-quarters combat and airstrikes, and successfully disrupted multiple terrorist infrastructure sites. Similar efforts are ongoing in central Gaza, where the IDF continues to dismantle hostile sites and eliminate operatives.

Meanwhile, IDF forces in southern Lebanon are conducting precise, localized strikes to target Hezbollah strongholds. A recent operation identified a group of militants preparing to launch anti-tank missiles. The Israel Air Force (IAF) quickly responded, striking the site and neutralizing the threat.

Over the past day, the IAF has conducted approximately 100 strikes across Lebanon and Gaza, targeting weapons storage facilities, launch sites, and military installations. The IDF’s ongoing mission aims to prevent further attacks and dismantle the operational capabilities of terror groups in the region.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRAGEDY IN MONTREAL: 11-Year-Old Yaakov Austerlitz Tragically Niftar After Being Struck By Truck

Tucker Carlson: “Criminal” Voting Machines Exist So That Democrats Can “Steal Elections” [VIDEO]

WATCH: HaRav Aharon Feldman Urges All Yidden To Exercise Their Right To Vote This Election

MAILBAG: Torah And Trumpism: Respect The Right To Vote Your Conscience

Senior Analyst: Iran Will Launch About 400 Missiles At Israel On US Election Night

MAILBAG: YWN Decision To Publish Differing Opinions Is Commendable Rather Than Shameful

Gallant Approves Another 7,000 Draft Orders To Bnei Yeshivos, To Be Sent Next Week

MAILBAG: Why Every Frum Jew MUST Stand with Donald Trump And Reject Kamala Harris

On the right, Harav Yosef Halioua, the son of the late Rosh Yeshiva, on the left, his son-in-law, Harav Tzvi Fink

New Leadership of Yeshiva Chaim Berlin Announced Following Petira Of HaRav Shlomo Halioua ZT’L

MAILBAG: Shame On YWN For Their Last Mailbag; There is Only One Candidate To Vote For: TRUMP

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network