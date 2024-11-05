Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BORO PARK: Shomrim Busts Home Attendant Stealing High-End Wigs From Apartments


In a joint effort with Boro Park Shomrim, the NYPD arrested a home attendant suspected of stealing high-end wigs and personal belongings from a New York City residential building. The arrest follows more than a month of reports of theft from residents, who noticed valuable items disappearing from their apartments.

Shomrim launched an investigation in response to these concerns. Volunteers closely monitored the attendant’s movements, noting her frequent and unauthorized visits to the building outside of her scheduled work shifts.

During one of these surveillance shifts, Shomrim volunteers observed the home attendant taking unauthorized items from the building. They promptly notified the NYPD, who quickly arrived on the scene and arrested the suspect in the act.

After the arrest, police, working alongside Shomrim volunteers, searched the suspect’s residence and recovered numerous stolen wigs and personal belongings taken over recent weeks.

