WATCH: Donald Trump Addresses Cheering Supporters Following His Mammoth Victory

Donald Trump took to the stage at his campaign headquarters in Florida in the wee hours of Wednesday morning to declare victory and thank his supporters, following his mammoth presidential election victory.

Trump told the audience that it was “time to unite” as a country.

“It’s time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us,” Trump said. “It’s time to unite.”

“We have to put our country first for at least a period of time,” he added. “We have to fix it.”

Most of the important people in Trump’s personal and political life joined him on stage in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Former first lady Melania Trump stood near her husband and was joined by Barron, the former president’s youngest son. Trump’s older children, Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka and Tiffany, all joined their father on stage, too.

Trump’s top political minds, including top campaign advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, were also on stage. Political allies were there, too, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Trump also celebrated a few celebrities in the audience and on stage. Dana White, the CEO of UFC, was on stage with Trump, and the former president called golfer Bryson DeChambeau on stage. Trump also shouted out Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, who has become one of his most high-profile supporters. “We have a new star. A star is born: Elon,” Trump said.

Trump made sure to recognize GOP wins in down ballot races in his speech in the early morning Wednesday.

“The number of victories in the senate was absolutely incredible,” Trump said.

Republicans have so far won 51 seats, giving them a majority. But Montana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada have not been called, and it’s possible Republicans could pick up more seats.

Trump also said he expected Republicans to hold the House and complimented House Speaker Mike Johnson. The House, however, is still up for grabs.

