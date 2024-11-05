Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
America Looks Forward to the Visit of Zekan Roshei Hayeshiva, Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch Shlit”a


By Rabbi Yair Hoffman

The American Torah community awaits a momentous occasion: the imminent arrival of one of Klal Yisroel’s most distinguished Torah leaders, the revered Rosh HaYeshiva of Slabodka, Hagaon Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a.

As one of our generation’s most esteemed Torah leaders, the Rosh Yeshiva shoulders tremendous responsibilities for Klal Yisroel. Yet at the heart of his sacred work lies his primary mission: nurturing the prestigious Slabodka Yeshiva, where hundreds of students delve in advanced Torah study.

Beyond his role as an influential teacher and mentor who delivers profound Chiddushim in Torah and Mussar, the Rosh HaYeshiva faces the considerable challenge of maintaining the yeshiva’s substantial operating budget through ongoing partnerships with dedicated supporters of Torah education.

When unprecedented budget cuts struck Torah institutions across Eretz Yisroel this past summer, Harav Moshe Hillel demonstrated extraordinary leadership. Despite his already demanding obligations to Slabodka, he embarked on an intensive global campaign to selflessly safeguard other vital centers of Torah learning – the Yeshivos HaKedoshos in Eretz Yisroel.

Now, the American Torah community has the privilege to support this noble mission and help lighten the considerable burden the Rosh HaYeshiva carries. His two-week visit to the United States begins Wednesday, November 20th.

Among the communities the Rosh yeshiva will be visiting are the Five Towns/Far Rockaway community and Lakewood.  Each community blessed by Harav Moshe Hillel’s presence during his stay will benefit from his profound wisdom and practical guidance across all facets of Torah life. His visits consistently prove transformative for those seeking practical counsel in ruchnius and in gashmius.

The visit’s crowning event will be an exclusive Shabbos retreat at the prestigious Malon Resort in Florham Park, New Jersey. This intimate gathering offers Slabodka alumni and their families the rare opportunity to spend meaningful time with the Rosh HaYeshiva and other distinguished faculty members.

The Shabbos weekend culminates in an elegant Melave Malka Dinner, where Tomchei Torah can partner with the Rosh Yeshiva shlita in sustaining Slabodka’s legendary legacy of Torah scholarship and excellence.

The author may be reached at [email protected]



