FINAL NUMBERS: Donald Trump Wins 312 Electoral College Votes To 226 For Kamala Harris


According to the final tally, Trump won 312 electoral votes to Harris’s 226 in Tuesday’s presidential election, comfortably surpassing the 270 electoral votes needed to claim victory. Trump also led the popular vote with over 72.9 million votes, compared to Harris’s 68.2 million votes.

The election map shows Trump sweeping much of the country, particularly across the South, Midwest, and key battleground states. This includes crucial wins in states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Georgia, which were pivotal in solidifying his lead. Harris managed to secure traditional Democratic strongholds, including California, New York, and much of the Northeast, but it was not enough to counter Trump’s broader base of support.

Trump’s victory marks a historic return to the White House, making him only the second U.S. president in history to serve non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland in the late 1800s. Trump celebrated the win in Florida, promising supporters a “new era of prosperity and security” and pledging to fulfill his vision of an “American golden age.”

Kamala Harris did not make a public appearance on election night, instead choosing to release a statement the following morning, where she acknowledged the results and congratulated Trump on his victory.

With Republicans also projected to regain control of the Senate and likely to retain control of the House, Trump’s administration will have the advantage of a more favorable Congress, potentially smoothing the path for his ambitious agenda.

