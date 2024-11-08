All Israelis Accounted for in Amsterdam After Attack on Soccer Fans

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has confirmed that all Israelis visiting Amsterdam have now been reached following an attack on fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv. The ministry’s situation room, in coordination with the Israeli embassy in Amsterdam, worked to ensure the safety of all citizens known to be in the city.

The incident, which Amsterdam police are treating as a targeted antisemitic assault, has left many shocked and on edge. Police report that ten individuals remain in custody in connection with the attack, which took place as Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans gathered in the Dutch capital.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema, addressing the public in a news conference, condemned the violence, describing those responsible as “antisemitic hit-and-run squads.” She expressed profound regret for the city, saying, “This is a very dark moment for the city, for which I am deeply ashamed.”

“Antisemitic criminals attacked and assaulted visitors to our city, in hit-and-run actions,” Halsema stated, explaining that the attackers had managed to evade authorities despite a heightened police presence.

The attack has sparked outrage within Amsterdam and beyond, as both local officials and international leaders call for swift justice and heightened security for Jewish visitors and residents in the wake of the incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)