Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

All Israelis Accounted for in Amsterdam After Attack on Soccer Fans


The Israeli Foreign Ministry has confirmed that all Israelis visiting Amsterdam have now been reached following an attack on fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv. The ministry’s situation room, in coordination with the Israeli embassy in Amsterdam, worked to ensure the safety of all citizens known to be in the city.

The incident, which Amsterdam police are treating as a targeted antisemitic assault, has left many shocked and on edge. Police report that ten individuals remain in custody in connection with the attack, which took place as Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans gathered in the Dutch capital.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema, addressing the public in a news conference, condemned the violence, describing those responsible as “antisemitic hit-and-run squads.” She expressed profound regret for the city, saying, “This is a very dark moment for the city, for which I am deeply ashamed.”

“Antisemitic criminals attacked and assaulted visitors to our city, in hit-and-run actions,” Halsema stated, explaining that the attackers had managed to evade authorities despite a heightened police presence.

The attack has sparked outrage within Amsterdam and beyond, as both local officials and international leaders call for swift justice and heightened security for Jewish visitors and residents in the wake of the incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

 



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Rep. Ritchie Torres Slams Fellow Democrats: “Trump Has No Greater Friend Than The Far Left”

Eric Trump Lauds New Square for Unprecedented Support in Trump Victory

Biden Addresses Supporters: “Setbacks Are Unavoidable, But Giving Up Is Unforgivable” [VIDEO]

HEAVY FIRE IN THE NORTH: Over 120 Hezbollah Rockets Fired Into Israel [VIDEOS]

“ON THE BACK OF TODDLERS!” Likud MK Fiercely Defends Chareidim; Likud MKs Who Opposed Daycare Law Are Sanctioned

CROWN HEIGHTS: Jewish Man In His 50’s Brutally Beaten By Two Teens During Attempted Robbery

H’YD: IDF Soldier From Jerusalem Killed In Hezbollah Rocket Attack

Israeli Teen, H’yd, 18, Murdered By Hezbollah Rocket Attack On A Kibbutz

FINAL NUMBERS: Donald Trump Wins 312 Electoral College Votes To 226 For Kamala Harris

A Heartfelt Thank You to YWN Staff and Loyal Readers for a Remarkable Election Night

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network