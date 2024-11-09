Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Biden and Trump Will Meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House Says


President Joe Biden will host President-elect Donald Trump for a traditional postelection meeting in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House said Saturday.

Such a meeting is customary between the outgoing president and the incoming president, and is meant partly to mark the start of a peaceful transfer of power under America’s democracy.

But Trump, a Republican, did not host Biden, a Democrat, for a sit-down after the 2020 election, when Trump lost his reelection bid.

Trump sought the presidency four years later, and this week he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat. Trump is the first former president to return to power since Grover Cleveland regained the White House in the 1892 election.

The White House said Biden called Trump this past Wednesday to congratulate him and invite him to meet in the Oval Office.

In a speech Thursday, Biden said he had assured Trump “that I would direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition. That’s what the American people deserve.”

Their upcoming meeting is set for 11 a.m.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

DESTROY THEM: FBI Thwarts Iranian Plot To Assassinate Donald Trump, Murder American Jews In New York City

THE DIFFERENCE TRUMP MAKES: Qatar Abruptly Tells Hamas Leaders They Are No Longer Welcome In The Country

YWN Calls for Global Boycott of Uber After Antisemitic Pogrom in the Netherlands

CHIEF RABBIS: El Al May Fly On Shabbos To Rescue Jews In Netherlands Following Pogrom

Local Authorities Ignored Warnings of Imminent Attacks on Israelis

HY’D: IDF Reserve Soldier Dies from Wounds Sustained in Southern Lebanon

POGROM IN AMSTERDAM! Hundreds Of Arabs Attack Jews In Coordinated Jihad; Jews Run Over, Stabbed, Thrown In Canal

WATCH: Democratic Strategist Julie Roginsky Slams Her Own Party: “Not the Party of Common Sense”

WATCH: Gazan Teen: “Every Gazan Civilian Participated In October 7”

POGROM IN AMSTERDAM! Hundreds of Muslims Coordinate Violent Attacks Against Israeli Soccer Fans

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network