NO THANKS: Trump Rules Out Nikki Haley And Mike Pompeo For Future Administration Roles


In a post on his Truth Social platform Saturday, President-elect Donald Trump announced that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley would not be part of his upcoming administration. Both Haley and Pompeo, once close allies of Trump, had distanced themselves from him at times during the 2024 Republican primary campaign.

Haley, who ran against Trump in the Republican primary, frequently criticized him during her campaign, including in recent remarks at a Madison Square Garden rally. Pompeo, though he ultimately endorsed Trump, had publicly defended Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a period of intense rivalry between DeSantis and Trump. Despite expressing interest in a potential role, Pompeo did not make Trump’s shortlist.

In his post, Trump expressed gratitude for their previous service but firmly ruled out their involvement moving forward. “I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation,” Trump wrote. “I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country.”

Trump’s team is reportedly considering other prominent figures for key roles, including billionaire Elon Musk and former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., although no official appointments have been made.

