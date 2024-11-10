Trump Urges GOP Support To Pay Off Kamala Harris’s Campaign Debt For National Unity

In an unexpected appeal for bipartisan support, President-elect Donald Trump suggested on Saturday that the Republican Party should assist in paying off Vice President Kamala Harris’s reported campaign debts. Trump’s comments, posted on his Truth Social account, come as reports indicate Harris left the 2024 presidential race with significant outstanding expenses despite raising over $1 billion during her campaign.

Lindy Li, a Democratic National Committee official, described Harris’s campaign as a “$1 billion disaster” on Fox & Friends Weekend. Li reported that the campaign is burdened with debts estimated between $18 million and $20 million, with donors left questioning the return on their contributions.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2024 Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of $’s left over. Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others. Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do.” Trump highlighted that the GOP had substantial funds left over from campaign efforts, thanks to what he described as “earned media,” or unpaid publicity.

Li revealed that many donors felt “misled” by Harris’s campaign about her chances of victory. She claimed that Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon assured supporters of a strong path to victory, particularly in critical early states, which contributed to the substantial financial contributions from donors.

“She even put videos out saying Harris would win,” Li said, adding that campaign assurances led donors to continue giving. “I believed her, my donors believed her, and so they wrote massive checks. I just feel like a lot of us were misled.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)