Bolton: FBI Should Investigate “Threat To National Security” Trump Picks Matt Gaetz And Tulsi Gabbard [VIDEO]

Former national security adviser John Bolton has called on the FBI to investigate Reps. Matt Gaetz and Tulsi Gabbard, who were named as Trump’s picks for attorney general and director of national intelligence, respectively. Bolton voiced his concerns on NewsNation’s The Hill, questioning the suitability of both candidates for high-level national security roles.

With his nomination of Gabbard for director of national intelligence, Trump “is sending a signal that we have lost our mind when it comes to collecting intelligence,” Bolton said. “Up until a few hours ago, I would have said that was the worst cabinet appointment in recent American history. But with the nomination of Matt Gaetz, he has now clearly taken the lead.”

Bolton expressed doubt over the administration’s seriousness about national security, particularly with regard to the nominees’ stances on foreign policy. Criticizing Gabbard for her opposition to U.S. military action in Iran, he argued that both Gabbard and Gaetz should undergo thorough FBI vetting before any confirmation hearings proceed.

When host Blake Burman questioned Bolton about the necessity of an FBI investigation into Gabbard, Bolton responded affirmatively, citing “Russian propaganda” that he claimed she has promoted in the past. “I think she is a serious threat to our national security,” Bolton said, urging Republican senators to reject both Gabbard and Gaetz.

In a separate interview, Bolton called Gaetz “the worst nomination for a cabinet position in American history.”

“Gaetz is not only totally incompetent for this job, he doesn’t have the character,” Bolton said. “He is a person of moral turpitude, and notwithstanding how difficult it may be politically, this is a nomination the Republican Party should oppose.”

“I think it may never come to a vote on the floor if the new leadership in the Senate goes to the president and says, ‘You cannot endanger Republican senators by forcing them to vote in favor of this nomination. And if you don’t want to have a real internal party battle, this nomination needs to be withdrawn,’” Bolton added.

