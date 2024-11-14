Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Bolton: FBI Should Investigate “Threat To National Security” Trump Picks Matt Gaetz And Tulsi Gabbard [VIDEO]


Former national security adviser John Bolton has called on the FBI to investigate Reps. Matt Gaetz and Tulsi Gabbard, who were named as Trump’s picks for attorney general and director of national intelligence, respectively. Bolton voiced his concerns on NewsNation’s The Hill, questioning the suitability of both candidates for high-level national security roles.

With his nomination of Gabbard for director of national intelligence, Trump “is sending a signal that we have lost our mind when it comes to collecting intelligence,” Bolton said. “Up until a few hours ago, I would have said that was the worst cabinet appointment in recent American history. But with the nomination of Matt Gaetz, he has now clearly taken the lead.”

Bolton expressed doubt over the administration’s seriousness about national security, particularly with regard to the nominees’ stances on foreign policy. Criticizing Gabbard for her opposition to U.S. military action in Iran, he argued that both Gabbard and Gaetz should undergo thorough FBI vetting before any confirmation hearings proceed.

When host Blake Burman questioned Bolton about the necessity of an FBI investigation into Gabbard, Bolton responded affirmatively, citing “Russian propaganda” that he claimed she has promoted in the past. “I think she is a serious threat to our national security,” Bolton said, urging Republican senators to reject both Gabbard and Gaetz.

In a separate interview, Bolton called Gaetz “the worst nomination for a cabinet position in American history.”

“Gaetz is not only totally incompetent for this job, he doesn’t have the character,” Bolton said. “He is a person of moral turpitude, and notwithstanding how difficult it may be politically, this is a nomination the Republican Party should oppose.”

“I think it may never come to a vote on the floor if the new leadership in the Senate goes to the president and says, ‘You cannot endanger Republican senators by forcing them to vote in favor of this nomination. And if you don’t want to have a real internal party battle, this nomination needs to be withdrawn,’” Bolton added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Biden Discussed American Hostages in Gaza with President-elect Trump in Oval Office Meeting

Conservative Lawyer Claims Trump Has A “Bonkers Plan” To Confirm Unpopular Cabinet Picks

גבורה: Widowed, Homeless & Her Only Child In Gaza: Lena Embraced Emunah, Shabbos & Kashrus

MAILBAG: Please Address The Crisis Of Kedusha Among Yeshiva Bochurim Like Myself

MAGA Loyalists Call On Ron DeSantis To Appoint Lara Trump To Marco Rubio’s Senate Seat

Trump’s Israel Ambassador Pick Huckabee Signals Support for Annexation of Yehuda and Shomron

FIRST AMSTERDAM, NOW PARIS: Antisemitic Rioters Go Berserk In France Ahead Of Scheduled Soccer Game Against Israel

ONE BIG SCAM: Harris Campaign Handed Antisemite Al Sharpton $500K Ahead Of Softball Interview

Trump Picks Tulsi Gabbard As Director Of National Intelligence, Marco Rubio For Secretary Of State, Matt Gaetz For AG

CIA Officer Asif Rahman Charged with Leaking Classified Documents on Potential Israeli Strike Against Iran

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network