BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah Of Harav Yehoshua Kalish ZT”L, Beloved Rav Of Harborview Bais Medrash

It is with deep regret that YWN informs you of the petirah of Harav Refoel Yehoshua Halevi Kalish zt”l, a mammoth talmid chochom, beloved rav of the Harborview Bais Medrash in Lawrence, NY, and longtime R”M at Yeshiva Derech Ayson in Far Rockaway. He was around 80 years old.

A musmach of Bais Medrash Govoha, Rav Yehoshua zt”l, inspired countless others simply by his example. An extraordinary masmid – known for finishing Shas yearly and a gemara being with him at every waking moment – he exuded the air of a true ben torah, thereby influencing those around him to increase their limud hatorah and maximize every moment they had.

He also delivered many shiurim every week, including daf yomi at Shaarei Tefillah of Lawrence.

Levaya details will be published when they become available.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)