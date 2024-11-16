Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah Of Harav Yehoshua Kalish ZT”L, Beloved Rav Of Harborview Bais Medrash


It is with deep regret that YWN informs you of the petirah of Harav Refoel Yehoshua Halevi Kalish zt”l, a mammoth talmid chochom, beloved rav of the Harborview Bais Medrash in Lawrence, NY, and longtime R”M at Yeshiva Derech Ayson in Far Rockaway. He was around 80 years old.

A musmach of Bais Medrash Govoha, Rav Yehoshua zt”l, inspired countless others simply by his example. An extraordinary masmid – known for finishing Shas yearly and a gemara being with him at every waking moment – he exuded the air of a true ben torah, thereby influencing those around him to increase their limud hatorah and maximize every moment they had.

He also delivered many shiurim every week, including daf yomi at Shaarei Tefillah of Lawrence.

Levaya details will be published when they become available.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

 

 



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BORO PARK: Shomrim and NYPD Collaboration Leads to Arrest in Burglary at Viznitzer Shul

Lawrence Residents Shocked by Parking Tickets Issued After Candle Lighting

Iran Reportedly Appoints Mojtaba Khamenei As Next Supreme Leader Amid Father’s Illness

Criminal Investigation Launched After Flares Fired at Netanyahu’s Caesarea Residence

WSJ: Iran”Reassures” US It  Won’t Try To Assassinate Trump

Jew Attacked After Accidentally Entering Arab Village, Car Burned

H’YD: Golani Soldier From Jerusalem Falls In Battle In Lebanon

Italian Hotel Rejects Jewish Couple’s Reservation, Accusing Israeli People Of ‘Genocide’

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Releases Fourth Video of Hostage Sasha Trufanov

Ben Gvir Slams Attorney General’s Call For His Firing As ‘Coup Attempt’ Amid Rising Concerns of Lawlessness

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network