BDE: Levaya of Reb Dovid Pitterman Z”L, From Original Founding Members Of Flatbush Hatzolah

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Reb Dovid Pitterman Z”L. He was 75.

The Niftar was one of the original first 5 members of Flatbush Hatzolah (known by his unit number “F-8”), when it was founded in the Mirrer Yeshiva. He was an active member for around 50 years, responding to emergency calls until just a few years ago. He saved thousands of lives over the decades.

Reb Dovid was the son of Reb Moshe, who was an “Alter Mirrer”, and grew up in Boro Park, where his father was a fixture of the famed “Mirrer Minyan”. He learned in Bais Medrash in the Mirrer Yeshiva, under Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Brudny ZT”L and other Gedolim in the Mir.

But the Niftar never left the yeshiva, spending all his free time with Chavrusos in the Bais Medrash, and Davening in the Yeshiva for more than 50 years.

He leaves behind his Choshuva wife and family of Bnei Torah and Baalei Chesed, following in his footsteps.

The Levaya will be held on Sunday at 12:00pm at Shomrei Hadas Chapels on 14th Avenue and 38th Street.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…