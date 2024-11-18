BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Rav Meir Chaim Gutfreund ZT”L, Master Mechanech And Founder Of The Cheder In Flatbush

It is with deep pain and regret that YWN informs you of the petirah of Rav Meir Chaim Gutfreund, zt”l, a pioneering mechanech and the visionary founder of The Cheder in Flatbush. He was 72. Rav Meir Chaim’s life was defined by an unwavering dedication to chinuch and a relentless pursuit of excellence in the craft, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to impact generations to come.

Rav Meir Chaim zt”l was raised in Monsey, where his early years were imbued with Torah and Yiras Shamayim. At the age of 13, he began learning in Bais Hatalmud, where he remained through his kollel years. These formative experiences, combined with his unique perspective on chinuch, laid the foundation for his future endeavors.

In 1993, he took took a bold step to address the educational needs of the Flatbush kehilla founding The Cheder with just 50 children in a nursery and kindergarten. It was not to be “just another institution.” Drawing on the guidance of leading mechanchim and gedolim, Rav Meir Chaim established a school that successfully implemented the most effective and innovative educational strategies, allowing for the unparalleled growth of its talmidim.

Under his leadership, The Cheder grew exponentially, expanding into a complete school that now serves over 800 talmidim. It includes an elementary school, a mesivta, and a bais medrash, housed in multiple state-of-the-art buildings, complete with a dormitory.

His vision also extended to Lakewood, where he acquired and revitalized Yeshivas Kaminetz, transforming it into one of the town’s premier and most sought-after boys schools.

The Niftar also established a Yeshiva in Queens [Cheder Moshe Raya Mehamina] to serve the Bucharian community.

Rav Meir Chaim was more than an mechanech; he was a baal chessed and a marbitz Torah who dedicated his life to fostering the next generation of talmidei chachomim.

His life’s mission lives on through his family, a dynasty of talmidei chachomim and marbitzei Torah, including his son, Rav Mordechai, who serves as the Rosh Yeshiva of the Mesivta and Bais Medrash of The Cheder.

The levaya will take at 10:30 AM Tuesday morning at 401 Elmwood in Brooklyn, followed by a levaya at the Kaminetz Yeshiva in Lakewood, 841 Ridge Avenue, at 2:30 PM.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

Yehi zichro baruch.

