Knesset Committee To Debate Aviation Law Changes That Could Resume Direct Flights By US Airlines


The Knesset’s Economic Affairs Committee will meet Monday to consider amendments to Israel’s Aviation Services Law, following requests from airline companies struggling with losses due to the ongoing conflict. Foreign carriers suspended flights to Israel over a year ago, significantly reducing travel options and increasing ticket prices on local airlines.

The Aviation Services Law, also known as the “Tibi Law,” requires airlines to compensate passengers for canceled or delayed flights or provide alternative arrangements. Modeled after EU regulations, the law has come under fire from airlines, which claim it imposes unsustainable financial burdens during the conflict. Airlines are pushing to suspend the law retroactively from the war’s onset and shorten the notice period for cancellations without compensation from 14 to three days. They also propose implementing price controls on substitute flight tickets.

Major international carriers, including American Airlines, have halted operations to Israel, with some, like Ryanair, citing millions in compensation payouts. American Airlines has announced it will not resume service to Tel Aviv until at least September 2025.

El Al remains the sole carrier operating direct flights to the U.S., but Israir CEO Uri Sirkis hinted that amendments to the law could enable his airline to launch U.S. flights this winter, easing financial strain and increasing travel options for Israelis.

