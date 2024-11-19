Preserving Our Sacred Torah Heritage Through Letters

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman

The Power of Student Voices: A Torah-True Initiative

There’s a problem that we are currently facing that was pointed out yesterday by an anonymous letter-writer in Brooklyn. This challenge presents us with an opportunity to engage our students in meaningful change, while learning from the timeless wisdom of Avraham Avinu’s purchase of Me’aras HaMachpelah. As written in the Tanchuma [Behar 1], we are taught, “Be not alarmed by a man of evil eye” [Mishlei 28:22] – referring to Ephron the Hittite.

The Divine Lesson from the Midrash

The Midrash elaborates: When Sarah Imeinu died, Avraham approached Ephron to purchase the cave. Though Ephron initially declared “The land is worth four hundred shekels of silver between me and you, what is it?” – appearing generous – the story reveals a deeper truth. As the Midrash notes, citing Rabbi Chanina, these weren’t ordinary shekels but kentorin (centenaria), a much larger measure. When Ephron saw the substantial silver Abraham weighed out, he became alarmed and flustered, saying “In the choice of the land we shall bury your dead.”

Hashem said, “You were alarmed about money? By your life, you will have a deficiency in the matter.” Rabbi Yehuda HaLevi bar Shalom teaches us that every mention of ‘Ephron’ until this point was written in full (with the letter vav), but after taking the silver, his name appears without the vav – “And Avraham weighed out to Ephrn.” This diminishment of his name eternally symbolizes how materialistic pursuit can diminish our spiritual stature.

Engaging Our Youth in Sacred Change

In our beautiful community today, we have a unique opportunity to channel the energy and creativity of our students toward preserving our values of Kedusha. Through a coordinated letter-writing initiative in our schools, we can address the concerning trends in our community publications while teaching valuable skills and eternal values.

The State of Our Publications

The letter-writer pointed out that week after week, our community publications, which once served as bastions of modesty and spiritual elevation (think the Jewish Observer a’h), are evolving in concerning ways. While the abundance of creativity and innovation in these magazines reflects our community’s vibrancy, we must lovingly examine whether all changes serve our highest values.

A School-Based Solution

Our educational institutions are uniquely positioned to lead this change. Here’s how we can implement this meaningful project:

Integration with Limudei Chol: Our secular studies classes, particularly English and writing courses, can incorporate letter-writing assignments focused on preserving our community values. This practical application gives purpose to these studies while reinforcing our Torah values. Guided Learning: Morahs can use this project to teach: Effective writing skills

Proper letter format

Persuasive communication

The art of respectful advocacy

Critical thinking about media content Family Involvement:

Parents can extend this initiative into the home by:

Hosting family discussions about media content

Supporting their children’s letter-writing efforts

Contributing their own letters alongside their children

Creating meaningful dialogue about our values

Understanding the Challenge

The Sukkos editions of the frum magazines and Newspapers now stretch to some 300 pages, filled with advertisements that, while celebrating our community’s success, often tip into promoting material excess. More concerning are discussions of cosmetic procedures and emphasis on physical appearance that may not align with our deepest values of tznius and inner beauty.

The Crown of Our Heritage

The strength of our community has always been our dedication to eternal values – tznius, kedushah, and the preservation of our unique Torah-dike character. These aren’t restrictions but rather the crown jewels that make us special. When we see our magazines and publications shifting their focus, it’s an opportunity to redirect our attention to what truly matters. This may be the reason that the Midrash Tanchuma cites that particular pasuk in Mishlei “Be not alarmed by a man of evil eye” [Mishlei 28:22] – so that when we encounter it we will redirect.

Nurturing Our Daughters’ True Beauty

Every young Bas Yisroel is a princess of immeasurable worth, created b’tzelem Elokim. Her true beauty lies not in conforming to secular standards of appearance, but in developing her inner qualities of chesed, tznius, and yiras shamayim. Through this letter-writing campaign, our students can articulate and reinforce these values.

Leadership and Values

Our Gedolim have always shown us that true Jewish leadership means prioritizing Torah values above all else. When we sometimes see secular achievements or political coverage taking precedence over Torah accomplishments, we must gently remind ourselves of our priorities. Just as Avraham Avinu was willing to pay full price for a burial plot that would preserve Sarah’s dignity, we too must be willing to invest in preserving our sacred values.

A Path Forward Together

Let us work together to restore balance through our schools and homes:

Encourage students to write thoughtful, respectful letters to editors and advertisers Create classroom discussions about maintaining our values in modern times Develop writing skills while promoting Torah perspectives Support publications that align with our educational messages Guide students in articulating their concerns constructively

The Power of Young Voices

When our children and students write to editors and companies, their sincere voices carry special weight. These letters should:

Express appreciation for the publication’s positive aspects

Share concerns about specific content thoughtfully

Suggest constructive alternatives

Reflect the values they learn in school

Connecting Past and Future

Remember: Just as the missing ‘vav’ in Ephron’s name teaches us about the emptiness of materialism, the letter ‘vav’ in Hebrew connects and bridges. Our students can be that bridge – connecting our glorious heritage with our present opportunities, elevating both in the process.

Our Sacred Mission

Together, with love and understanding, we can nurture a community that shines with authentic Torah values while embracing the positive aspects of our modern world. By engaging our students in this letter-writing initiative, we create a powerful educational opportunity and a lasting impact on our publications. This effort, like Me’aras HaMachpelah, will serve as a foundation for generations to come. Let us work together to restore and maintain the dignity and kedusha that have always defined Klal Yisroel, through such a letter writing campaign and doing so with love, understanding, and achdus.

Maybe the Morahs can keep copies of the letters written so that the power of achdus can be employed to raise our collective ruchniyus. A collection of the letters can be printed in book form as a gentle reminder to our media – a sponsor is waiting if we can get 100 letters. If anyone would like to step up and take a leadership position in this area – please contact the author at [email protected]