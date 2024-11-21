Roshei Yeshiva of Beis Medrash Govoha Grace Dirshu Chaburas Shas Siyum

“A siyum is not only about the past, about a person completing a masechta. Rather,” HaGaon HaRav Aryeh Malkiel Kotler exclaimed, “a siyum is about the future, about the foundation that he built by completing the masechta thereby giving him the wherewithal to go forward with even greater strength to embark on the next masechta.”

Those powerful words were said by Rav Kotler at an exceptional siyum on Masechta Bava Metziah made by the Dirshu Chaburas Shas Chaburos of Beis Medrash Govoha of Lakewood, this past week.

The siyum was graced by the Roshei Yeshiva of Beis Medrash Govoha, HaGaon HaRav Aryeh Malkiel Kotler, shlita, HaGaon HaRav Yeruchem Olshin, shlita, as well as the Nasi of Dirshu, Rav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita, who came especially from Toronto to participate and address the milestone siyum.

Dirshu’s Chaburas Shas program is a unique program designed primarily for avreichim who want to learn with depth while simultaneously finishing masechtos. It was introduced upon the advice and guidance of numerous Gedolei Yisrael.

In his remarks, the Rosh Yeshiva, Rav Malkiel Kotler, cited the well-known chiddush of the Yam Shel Shlomo who proposed that when bentching by a siyum, one should insert the words, “shehasimcha bem’ono” just as one does by a chasuna. In the end, the Yam Shel Shlomo recanted saying that he had received a heavenly sign showing him that this should not be done.

Rav Kotler related in the name of the Aruch Hashulchan that the reason they did not let him insert that nussach was not because a siyum is less of a simcha but because a siyum is more of a simcha. He explained that when a person gets married, there are two components to the simcha – the gashmiyusdig component that he is embarking on a new life with a new wife, and the ruchniyusdig component that he is building a new bayis ne’eman for Hashem by fulfilling the mitzvah of getting married. Because it is not ONLY a spiritual simcha, we need to highlight the spiritual component of the simcha that shows Hashem is still rejoicing in that simcha.

A siyum, however, is a purely spiritual simcha and one does not have to proclaim the simcha by reciting the words “shehasimcha bem’ono”, the simcha speaks for itself!

Another highlight of the evening was the inspiring drasha given by the Rosh Yeshiva, Rav Yeruchem Olshin. At the end of his drasha, Rav Olshin explained that this siyum and all of Dirshu’s accomplishments are a result of Rav Dovid Hofstedter’s vision, “A vision that is all rooted in Torah! The simcha that we see here, is rooted in Torah.”

Indeed, there was such simcha in the air! It was clear that the bnei hachaburah wanted to continue dancing and celebrating the tremendous simcha of the siyum… but second seder was about to start! So, with mesiras nefesh, they relinquished their desire and ran back to yeshiva, to their Gemaras!