DOPEY JIHADI: Pro-Hamas Dearborn Mayor Vows To Arrest Netanyahu In Violation Of US Law

Dearborn, Michigan Mayor Abdullah Hammoud announced on Thursday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant would face arrest if they enter Dearborn, drawing sharp criticism and accusations of grandstanding.

In a social media post, Hammoud declared his city’s intent to enforce the controversial arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) last week. The ICC accused Netanyahu and Gallant of “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity,” charges Israel has dismissed as “antisemitic” and “absurd.” Netanyahu’s office blasted the warrants as politically motivated and baseless.

Hammoud’s statement goes far beyond the jurisdiction of a local mayor and is an explicit boast to break American law. The ICC has no enforcement power, relying instead on cooperation from member states—and neither the U.S. nor Israel is a member. Legal experts point out that Hammoud’s rhetoric is symbolic at best and inflammatory at worst, stirring division rather than fostering meaningful dialogue.

“Hammoud’s actions are a glaring example of antisemitic political theater,” a legal expert told YWN. “He’s exploiting international tensions to score points with a specific audience rather than addressing issues that actually impact Dearborn residents.”

While the ICC warrants may limit the travel of Netanyahu and Gallant within the 124 member states, Hammoud’s post is an overreach that ignores both international law and diplomacy.

