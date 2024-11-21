Ex-Conservative Under Fire For Claiming Republicans ‘Want To Kill Your Kids’ In Nutty Rant

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin is facing fierce backlash after a clip from her podcast went viral, featuring an inflammatory claim that Republicans “want to kill your kids.”

“You have to boil it down to nuts and bolts, and you have to be pithy. What do I mean by pithy? How about this: Republicans want to kill your kids. It’s actually true,” Rubin said during the episode. She justified the statement by referencing Republican positions on vaccines, medical research, and gun policies, arguing that these stances endanger children.

“If you’re going to oppose vaccinations, stop breakthrough medical research, and allow minors to get semiautomatic weapons — which they use to shoot up schools — well then, you are responsible for kids’ health and death,” she continued.

Rubin’s remarks ignited a storm of criticism. Conservative activist Robby Starbuck called for her dismissal, tagging Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos in a post on X, writing, “She should be fired over this if there’s any sanity left in the world.” Others accused Rubin of exhibiting “Trump derangement syndrome.”

Rubin also faced criticism for earlier comments on her podcast, where she labeled Trump’s cabinet picks as “unfit” and “reckless” and urged Senate members to block their confirmations. Conservatives decried her rhetoric as divisive and extreme.

Rubin’s latest controversy comes as the Washington Post faces internal and external scrutiny over its recent editorial policies. Last month, Bezos didn’t allow the paper to issue a presidential endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris, breaking with decades of tradition. The move was criticized by Rubin, who dismissed Bezos’s explanation and accused him of appeasing Trump to protect his business interests.

Rubin, who previously gained prominence as a staunch critic of the Obama administration, has shifted her tone in recent years, becoming one of the Biden administration’s most vocal defenders.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)