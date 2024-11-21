A Light Extinguished: Remembering Rabbi Yehoshua Kalish zt”l

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for the Jewish Home

With profound sorrow, we remember a giant of Torah, compassion, and humanity – our beloved Moreinu HaGaon HaRav Yehoshua Kalish zt”l, whose pure soul returned to its Maker on Motzei Shabbos, leaving our community bereft of one of its brightest lights.

A Man of Many Dimensions

How does one capture the essence of a man who contained multitudes? A scholar who completed Shas forty times, yet remained humble enough to laugh with children. A leader who carried the weight of communal responsibility, yet made each person feel as though they were the only one who mattered. A father and grandfather, Rebbe and Rabbi, whose pride in his family, his students, and congregants radiated like sunshine, warming all who came near.

Early Years and Dedication to Torah

His journey in Torah began in his youth, when he made the courageous decision to dedicate his life entirely to learning, foregoing the conventional path that others expected. As his cousin Rav Mordechai Willig recalled, in the mid-1960s, when pressured to attend college, the young Yehoshua declared with conviction, “I will learn, I don’t need the things that people aspire to.” This determination led him to the hallowed halls of the Mir Yeshiva, where he studied under giants like Rav Chaim and Rav Nachum, before receiving his semicha from Beit Medrash Govoha in Lakewood.

A Living Sefer Torah

Rabbi Kalish was not merely a repository of knowledge, though his mastery of Torah was legendary. He was a living embodiment of Torah’s teachings – a walking Kiddush Hashem whose every action reflected the divine wisdom he studied so devotedly. His favorite masechta was Beitzah, which he completed one hundred times, finding in its pages the delicate balance between the spiritual and material worlds that he himself mastered so beautifully. In his final days, he completed a remarkable achievement – a sefer containing insights on every single daf of Shas.

Leadership and Teaching

For twenty-eight years, he served as the beating heart of the Harborview Beit Medrash in Lawrence, while simultaneously inspiring countless talmidim as Rosh Mesivta at the Yeshiva of Far Rockaway. His Daf Yomi shiur at Shaarei Tefillah, which he maintained for over four decades, was not merely a lesson in Gemara – it was a masterclass in how to live as a Jew.

Dedication to Teaching

His dedication to Torah teaching knew no bounds. Each year in Camp Mogain Avrohom, on Tisha B’Av between Mincha and Maariv, he would deliver a six-and-a-half-hour shiur on Meseches Moed Katan. Those who participated in these marathon sessions emerged transformed, many becoming leading Talmidei Chachamim in their own right.

Character and Middos

In his personal conduct, he exemplified the highest ideals of middos tovos. As Rav Moshe Brown remembered, “I don’t think in all the years – I never saw him get angry.” His son-in-law testified that he lived by the principle of “Mah hu rachum, af attah rachum” – just as Hashem is merciful, so too was Rabbi Kalish merciful. There was no pretense about him – he simply wanted to know “what’s the Din, what’s the halacha,” always maintaining absolute integrity in every situation.

A Heart of Chesed

His chesed knew no bounds. How many almanos and yesomim found comfort in his counsel? How many troubled souls found peace through his guidance? He possessed that rarest of combinations – a brilliant mind paired with an enormous heart. He saw the divine spark in every person he met, treating each one as a “chelek eloka mimaal” – a portion of the Divine. Even the person who talked the most in shul was met with love – his occasional “Sha!” came from a place of deep caring rather than irritation.

Joy in Life and Final Days

The simchas hachaim that characterized his life never left him, even in his final days. During his last Sukkos with his family, even while battling illness, his energy and excitement remained undimmed. On his last night when he could still speak, he sang Shabbos zmiros with joy. Even in his final battle with illness, he remained the same Rabbi Kalish – not a word of complaint passed his lips. His acceptance was absolute. He clung to life with determination while showing no fear of death, demonstrating the same steel resolve that had characterized his entire life’s journey.

The Void Left Behind

The void he leaves behind is immeasurable. Who will replace his Torah? Who will replicate his chesed? Who will show us how to balance profound scholarship with boundless love for every Jew? As his son so poignantly expressed, “a permanent goodbye is much too painful,” but we take comfort in knowing that his legacy lives on in the thousands of lives he touched and transformed.

Impact on Community

In the words of Mayor Nahmias, Rabbi Kalish was not only a teacher but a guide and friend to all who sought his counsel. His commitment to fostering community, his inspiring teachings, and his genuine care for each person were the hallmarks of his life’s work. Whether through his lectures, personal guidance, or acts of kindness, Rabbi Kalish exemplified the values we all strive to uphold.

Legacy of Love

The depth of his impact on his family was profound and multi-generational. His nine-year-old grandson is heartbroken, not because he lost a distant patriarch, but because he lost someone who truly loved him. This was the essence of Rabbi Kalish – his ability to make everyone feel truly loved and valued. As his son Rav Daniel eloquently expressed, “Every child, every einekel walked around with such pride – a pride in having a father and grandfather who was a servant of Hashem, a lomaid Torah, a lover of Yidden.”

A Marriage of Mutual Respect

The relationship between Rabbi Kalish and his beloved wife was one of extraordinary mutual respect and pride. His children recall how their mother would beam with pride, saying “my husband’s a lomaid Torah.” This pride was contagious, spreading through the family and community like a holy fire, energizing and elevating all who came into contact with it.

Dedication to Students

His dedication to his talmidim was legendary. At Yeshiva of Far Rockaway, he treated each student as his own child. Later, in Waterbury, he embraced his students as his own grandchildren, hugging and kissing them with genuine love. This wasn’t mere sentiment – it was a deep, authentic connection that transformed lives. As one colleague noted, “Every person who came across you felt like a million dollars.”

Personal Growth and Authenticity

The intensity of his devotion to learning was matched only by his commitment to implementing Torah values in daily life. Once, after arriving late to Maariv because he had been listening to a Mets game, he made a personal resolution never to listen to a game again – such was his dedication to growth and self-improvement. Yet this strictness with himself never translated into harshness toward others. As his son-in-law Rav Elya Roth noted, there was “no shtick” about him – just an unwavering commitment to truth and yashrut.

Beyond Local Borders

His care extended beyond his immediate community – in his final days, he worried deeply about the hostages and soldiers in Israel, carrying the burden of Klal Yisroel in his heart until the very end. As his son beautifully expressed, he is surely now in Shamayim, engaging in passionate Torah discourse with the Chofetz Chaim, Rav Akiva Eiger, and Rav Meir Simcha.

The End of an Era

His passing marks the end of an era – an era where Torah scholarship of the highest order walked hand in hand with the deepest love for every Jew. As Rav Efrati, the shul’s Rav, noted so poignantly, “Nafla Ateres Rosheinu” – the crown of our head has fallen. Yet in his passing, as in his life, Rabbi Kalish continues to teach us. For just as his last conscious moments were spent singing zmiros Shabbos, so too does his legacy continue to sing – in the hearts of his family, in the minds of his students, and in the deeds of all those who seek to emulate his extraordinary example.

Final Thoughts

Motzei Shabbos, as we mourned his passing, the power went out in the entire neighborhood – as if to signal that a great light had been extinguished. But Rabbi Kalish’s true power – his Torah, his middos, his love for every Jew – can never be extinguished. It lives on in his children, his talmidim, and in every life he touched.

Prayer and Blessing

May his holy neshama serve as a melitz yosher for his family, his community, and all of Klal Yisroel. May his memory be a blessing and an inspiration, pushing us to strive harder, to learn more deeply, and to love more completely. Yehi zichro Baruch

The author can be reached at [email protected]