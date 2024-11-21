TRAGEDY: Petira of HaRav Aron Zev Malik Z”L, Sombor Rav of Williamsburg, After Prolonged Illness Following Accident

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Aron Zev Malik Z”L, the Sombor Rav of Williamsburg. HaRav Malik was 79 years old and was Niftar on Wednesday evening after several months of complications stemming from an accident on the New York State Thruway earlier this year.

The accident, which YWN reported on in April, occurred between Monsey and Kiryas Joel on April 10.

The Levaya was held on Thursday morning in front of the Sombor Beis Medrash in Williamsburg, and the Kevurah took place at the Beis Hachaim in Kiryas Joel.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

