Trump Eyes Dan Bongino To Lead Secret Service In Second Administration

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering former Secret Service agent and ex-Fox News host Dan Bongino to lead the U.S. Secret Service in his upcoming administration, according to a CNN report. The move would mark a return to federal law enforcement for Bongino, who served as a Secret Service agent from 1999 to 2011 after beginning his career as a New York Police Department officer.

Bongino’s name is said to be on a shortlist that includes Sean Curran, head of Trump’s current security detail, and Robert Engel, the former head of his detail who was with Trump during the events of January 6, 2021.

Bongino has a complex political history, having transitioned from law enforcement to politics and media. He first entered the political arena as a Republican Senate candidate in Maryland in 2012, followed by an unsuccessful run for a Maryland congressional seat in 2014. After moving to Florida in 2015, Bongino sought a congressional seat in 2016, finishing third in the Republican primary amid controversy, including a profanity-laced tirade against a reporter.

He later gained prominence in conservative media, hosting shows on NRATV and Fox News, including Unfiltered with Dan Bongino. Currently, he hosts The Dan Bongino Show on Rumble, where he continues to be an outspoken conservative voice.

Bongino’s potential appointment comes amidst major challenges for the Secret Service. The agency faced heavy criticism following a security failure at a Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July, where an assassination attempt nearly cost Trump his life. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned after the incident, with Bongino among her most vocal critics.

He has accused Cheatle of “putting politics ahead of presidential protection” and called her “utterly unqualified” to lead the agency. Bongino’s sharp critiques of the Secret Service’s handling of that and other security failures have fueled speculation that Trump might choose him to implement sweeping reforms.

Trump’s decision will likely hinge on balancing experience with loyalty and trust. While Bongino’s Secret Service tenure and media prominence make him a high-profile candidate, figures like Curran and Engel bring direct experience managing Trump’s security detail during pivotal moments.

