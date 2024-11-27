Biden Administration Advances $680 Million Weapons Package to Israel Amid Ceasefire

The Biden administration is moving forward with a $680 million arms deal to Israel, including thousands of Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) kits, a U.S. official told the The Times of Israel. The official noted that the sale is unrelated to the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, which came into effect earlier today.

The arms package, reportedly in the works for several months, is part of ongoing U.S. support for Israel’s defense and not a response to the recently brokered truce in Lebanon. “There are constantly packages being advanced through various stages. This has nothing to do with the ceasefire in Lebanon,” said the official, speaking anonymously.

Another U.S. official added that the delivery timeline for the JDAM kits is long-term, with shipments not expected to start for at least a year. “This should be viewed in the context of long-term support for Israel’s defense and not tied to the ceasefire or any specific current activity,” the official said.

While declining to confirm specifics of the JDAM sale, the State Department reiterated that U.S. support for Israel’s security against Iran-backed threats is “unwavering.” It emphasized that all weapons transfers comply with U.S. laws prohibiting their use in war crimes or situations where humanitarian aid is obstructed.

“We have made clear that Israel must comply with international humanitarian law, has a moral obligation and strategic imperative to protect civilians, investigate allegations of wrongdoing, and ensure accountability for any abuses or violations,” the State Department said in a statement.

The arms deal comes amid claims by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the U.S. has delayed certain weapon shipments to Israel. Netanyahu suggested these delays would end with the January 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The Biden administration swiftly denied the accusations, clarifying that only one shipment of 2,000-pound bombs has been withheld. According to Washington, the decision was based on concerns about their use in densely populated areas, not political considerations.

Since the start of the conflict with Hezbollah, the U.S. has approved numerous weapons packages for Israel. This latest deal, officials assert, aligns with the broader strategy of ensuring Israel’s military preparedness while maintaining adherence to international legal standards.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)