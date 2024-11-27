IS SHE DRUNK? Kamala Harris’ Post-Election Video Message Draws Scorn and Confusion Online

Vice President Kamala Harris sparked widespread ridicule on social media Tuesday after releasing her first video addressing supporters following her election defeat. The clip, shared by the Democratic Party’s official account on X, aimed to rally disheartened followers but instead left many questioning her tone and presentation.

In the video, Harris delivered a message to those discouraged by the outcome of the election: “I just have to remind you, don’t let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before Nov. 5, and you have the same purpose that you did. And you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So don’t ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you.”

However, rather than inspiring, the video ignited a wave of criticism. Social media users and commentators found Harris’ delivery odd and the video’s release puzzling. DC Examiner contributor Kimberly Ross didn’t hold back, calling it “a terrible video. Yikes.” Fox News contributor Joe Concha chimed in with sarcasm, “I’m not sure you guys want to be amplifying this. There’s something, ummmm, off with the vice president.”

Others speculated about how such an awkward video could have passed through approval. National Review’s Dan McLaughlin commented, “No video like this would ever have been released by a politician who is not hated by her staff.” Former Trump advisor Ben Williamson added, “I’d read a 5,000-word article on how this got approved for release.”

Columnist Mary Katharine Ham mocked the oversight, quipping, “You wanna hand [your phone] to someone who likes you.” Meanwhile, Atlantic contributing writer Tyler Austin Harper vented his frustration: “Who thought this was a good idea? Who is this for? What is this for? What is she even saying? Once again, I will reiterate that we are ruled by imbeciles.”

The video reportedly originated from a call Harris had earlier that day with donors and volunteers, where she acknowledged her election loss to President-elect Donald Trump. Instead of bolstering her image, however, the post-election address has only fueled criticism of Harris, underscoring questions about her communication style and political strategy.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)