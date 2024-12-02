Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

How To Sum Up 2024? The Oxford University Press Word Of The Year Is ‘Brain Rot’


Many of us have felt it, and now it’s official: “brain rot” is the Oxford dictionaries’ word of the year.

Oxford University Press said Monday that the evocative phrase “gained new prominence in 2024,” with its frequency of use increasing 230% from the year before.

Oxford defines brain rot as “the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging.”

The word of the year is intended to be “a word or expression that reflects a defining theme from the past 12 months.”

“Brain rot” was chosen by a combination of public vote and language analysis by Oxford lexicographers. It beat five other finalists: demure, slop, dynamic pricing, romantasy and lore.

While it may seem a modern phenomenon, the first recorded use of “brain rot” was by Henry David Thoreau in his 1854 ode to the natural world, “Walden.”

Oxford Languages President Casper Grathwohl said that in its modern sense, “’brain rot’ speaks to one of the perceived dangers of virtual life, and how we are using our free time.”

“It feels like a rightful next chapter in the cultural conversation about humanity and technology. It’s not surprising that so many voters embraced the term, endorsing it as our choice this year,” he said.

Last year’s Oxford word of the year was “rizz,” a riff on charisma, used to describe someone’s ability to attract or seduce another person.

Collins Dictionary’s 2024 word of the year is “brat” – the album title that became a summer-living ideal.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

CEASEFIRE VIOLATION: Hezbollah Fires 2 Rockets At Israel; PM and DM Vow Harsh Response

WATCH: Gallant Visits 770 At Kinus Hashluchim: “I Led The War As A Shaliach Of Hashem”

Ben Gvir Moves To Ban Mosque Loudspeakers, Sparks Backlash

WATCH: Far-Left, Anti-Israel Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Could Be “Formidable” 2028 Democratic Presidential Candidate

H’YD: US-Israeli Soldier Omar Neutra Confirmed Murdered On Oct. 7, Body Held In Gaza

Op-Ed By Rabbi Yair Hoffman: Of History and of the Current Draft Issue

LIAR IN CHIEF! President Biden To Pardon Son Hunter, Despite Saying He Never Would

TRAGEDY IN FLATBUSH: Rebbetzin Chana Layosh A”H Struck And Killed By Vehicle On Ave L

DEAD AND GONE: Radical Muslim Terrorist Who Shot Jewish Man In Chicago Kills Himself In Jail

New York Makes It A Hate Crime To Forcibly Remove One’s Religious Attire, Including Yarmulkas

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network