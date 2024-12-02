FRAUD ALERT: YWN Reader Scammed By Thieves Impersonating High-Profile Jewelers “Vookum” And “Moses The Jeweler”

In a cautionary tale for online shoppers, a YWN reader recently fell victim to an elaborate scam involving fake Facebook accounts impersonating well-known jewelers, highlighting the growing risk of fraud in the digital marketplace.

The victim, seeking a good deal, encountered what appeared to be legitimate social media pages for two high-profile jewelers known for their business on Manhattan’s 47th Street: Moses the Jeweler and Vookum. These jewelers are famous for selling high-end watches, and their Instagram and Facebook accounts are widely followed. However, scammers had copied their Instagram and Facebook content to create fraudulent Facebook profiles, tricking unsuspecting buyers into believing the accounts were authentic.

The victim, convinced by the professional appearance of the pages and their association with the jewelers’ reputable names, proceeded with a purchase. Unfortunately, the items never arrived, and the realization soon dawned: he had been scammed.

The financial damage was significant, and attempts to recover the money proved fruitless. Payments made through Zelle and PayPal’s “friends and family” feature—often used to avoid transaction fees—are not protected against fraud. Both platforms declined to offer any recourse, leaving the victim with no immediate options for recovery.

“Even though I thought I was vigilant, this scam completely blindsided me,” the victim shared. “It’s not easy to come forward, but if sharing my story can protect others, it’s worth it.”

The victim is now considering legal and law enforcement options, such as consulting with an attorney or reporting the incident to the NYPD. Above all, he is urging others to exercise extreme caution when making online purchases.

How to Protect Yourself

Verify Accounts: Cross-check social media pages with official websites or known accounts. Be wary of new or duplicate profiles. Avoid Risky Payment Methods: Use payment methods that offer buyer protection, even if it means paying a small transaction fee. Look for Warning Signs: Unrealistically low prices, high-pressure sales tactics, or vague contact information should raise red flags. IF SOMETHING SEEMS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE, IT PROBABLY IS

For those who suspect they’ve been scammed, contacting law enforcement or seeking legal advice promptly may increase the chances of recovering lost funds.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)