NYC Mayor’s Staffer Suspended Without Pay After Being Caught Tearing Down Flyers Of Hostages

A New York City mayoral staffer has been indefinitely suspended without pay following the release of a video showing her tearing down a poster meant to raise awareness for hostages kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, terror attack in southern Israel.

The staffer, 25-year-old Nallah Sutherland, serves as a coordinator in the Mayor’s Office of Special Projects and Community Events, a role ironically aimed at bridging cultural divides and promoting New York City’s diversity. The incident occurred on November 2 at the corner of York Avenue and East 84th Street, where Sutherland was filmed ripping down the poster and striking the phone of the person recording the video. The footage was later widely shared by the watchdog group StopAntisemitism and the social media platform Jews of NY.

Initially, Sutherland faced light disciplinary measures, including multicultural training and a note in her employee file. However, public backlash grew after the incident came to light.

Critics, including Rep. Ritchie Torres condemned the response as inadequate. “I would fire anyone who engaged in acts of antisemitism like tearing down posters of the hostages,” Torres said. “The city and the state should not only preach but also practice zero tolerance for antisemitism.”

Following mounting criticism, Mayor Eric Adams intervened on Monday, upgrading the disciplinary action to an unpaid suspension pending further investigation.

“While this is a positive step toward holding this vile antisemite accountable, it falls far short of what justice demands,” said Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism. Rez called for Sutherland’s immediate termination, stating, “Mayor Adams’ office must set a powerful example in New York City by taking a firm stand against bigotry toward Jews. Words alone are not enough—actions speak louder than anything.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)