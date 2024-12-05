Chabad Responds to Tragedy by Expanding Global Outreach: 100 New Centers To Be Established

At the conclusion of the Shiva for Rabbi Zvi Kogan HY’D seed funding was announced for one hundred new Chabad centers in underserved areas, transforming grief into action in response to the recent tragedy.

The major expansion, announced at the end of Rabbi Kogan’s Shiva, the Chabad Shliach who was brutally targeted and murdered by terrorists in Abu Dhabi, directly embodies The Rebbe’s longstanding philosophy of responding to darkness by increasing light. Keren Hashluchim will provide seed funding for fifty initial centers, with an additional fifty to be announced in the coming months.

“When the most heinous evildoers want us to cower in fear, The Rebbe taught us that strong positive action is the only response,” said Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, director of the International Conference of Shluchim and Keren Hashluchim, “By supporting new centers in locations near and far, we honor Rabbi Kogan’s memory and fulfill the Rebbe’s vision of transforming grief into action.”



This initiative to establish one hundred new Chabad centers was one of the last undertaken by Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky OB”M,—who was known for his expansive commitments to fulfill the Rebbe’s vision—before his passing. The commitment is now being realized by his son and successor Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, leading the mission to expand Chabad’s global reach. Rabbi Kotlarsky announced it at the end of the seven days of mourning for Rabbi Kogan, as a powerful response to the Abu Dhabi terror attack.

“May the family of Rabbi Kogan, along with the entire Jewish community, find comfort during these difficult times,” said Rabbi Kotlarsky. “Together, we will continue to spread goodness and kindness, and may we only share positive news going forward.”

The Rebbe’s response to past tragedies, such as the Kfar Chabad massacre in 1956, was to urge his followers to redouble their efforts in building Jewish life. This philosophy is being put into practice once again as Chabad extends its presence to new locations, including:

Algarve, Portugal: Along the picturesque coast, a new center will cater to the growing Jewish community and tourists in southern Portugal.



“Opening a Chabad center in Southern Portugal is a dream come true,” said Rabbi Menachem Wagner, who will build a Jewish presence in Southern Portugal together with his wife Chana. “We are committed to bringing the warmth of Jewish tradition to this unique community, embodying the Rebbe’s mission of reaching every Jew, no matter where they are.”



Andorra: Nestled in the Pyrenees mountains between France and Spain, Andorra will now have its first full-time Rabbi and Rebbetzin, providing Jewish residents and tourists access to religious services, education, and community events.

Tatarstan: In the heart of Russia, Chabad is establishing a new center in Tatarstan, reaching out to a community rich in history and culture.

Rabbi Kotlarsky noted that Chabad remains open to new partners in their endeavor to spearhead Jewish life and community in all corners of the globe. Committed to continued growth and outreach, the organization partners with donors and foundations from all over the international Jewish community.

The Fifty New Shluchim:



CKids:

Rabbi Dovid and Rivki Gershovitz in Chesterfield, MO.

Rabbi Muleh and Esther Itkin at Santa Fe Jewish Center – Chabad.

Rabbi Levi and Rochel Schtroks at Chabad of Eastern Queens.

Rabbi Levi and Chaya Weg at Chabad of Raleigh NC

Rabbi Eliyahu and Chani Elyovics in Portland, OR.

Rabbi Levi and Batya Naki at Chabad Center of Natick.

Rabbi Levi and Moussia Shaw at Congregation B’nai Abraham, Philadelphia.

CTeen:

Rabbi Hillel and Mushky Levinson in Caracas, Venezuela.

Rabbi Sholom Ber and Rivkah Mayzlesh at Chabad of Bosques.

CYP:

Rabbi Yossi and Mushka Lipskier at CYP Sherman Oaks.

Rabbi Zusya and Dini Kreitenberg at Chabad Jewish Center – South Metro Denver.

Chabad on Campus:

Rabbi Menachem and Moussie Lazaroff at Rohr Chabad Jewish Center at Texas A&M University.

Rabbi Yisroel and Zelda Posner at Chabad West Serving Boston University.

New Community Chabad Houses:

Rabbi Aaron Moshe and Rivka Rajchman at Beit Jabad La Plata.

Rabbi Boruch and Chaya Ceitlin at Jewish Riverside Old Greenwich, CT.

Rabbi Chananya and Eliana Duthie at Stellenbosch, South Africa.

Rabbi Choni and Shaina Hertz at Chabad of Lincoln Square, IL

Rabbi Eli and Chaya Baron at Chabad Lubavitch of Bowie, MD.

Rabbi Eli and Geulah Gurevitch at Chabad Wiesbaden, Germany.

Rabbi Eli and Nechama Newman at Chabad of Allen & McKinney, TX.

Rabbi Heshy and Chani Wolf at Fairbanks, Alaska.

Rabbi Isaac and Chaya Devorah Abelsky at Chabad of Steamboat Springs, CO.

Rabbi Kalman and Miri Ezagui at Chabad of Greater Downtown, FL.

Rabbi Levi and Mindy Katz at Chabad of Amelia Island & Nassau County, FL.

Rabbi Mendel and Chana Baron at Chabad of Williamson County, TN.

Rabbi Mendel and Chana Miriam Marasow at Chabad of Summit, NJ

Rabbi Mendel and Malky Jacobson at Chabad of Babcock Ranch, FL.

Rabbi Mendel and Mushka Tzikashvili at Chabad S. Marcos La Laguna, Guatemala.

Rabbi Mendel and Rivka Rotenstreich at Chabad Of Coastal Palm Beach, FL

Rabbi Mendel and Rivky Wolowik at Chabad of San Tan Valley, AZ.

Rabbi Mendel and Rochel Alperowitz at Chabad Lubavitch of Falmouth, MA.

Rabbi Mendel and Sheina Wenger at Chabad of Olathe, KS

Rabbi Menachem and Chana Wagner at Chabad of Southern Portugal.

Rabbi Menachem and Shaina Sofer at Chabad Lubavitch of Hatfield, UK

Rabbi Reuven and Chaya Naparstek at Chabad-Lubavitch of Martinique.

Rabbi Shlomo and Rechyl Sirota at Shavertown, PA.

Rabbi Shloimy and Batya Ceitlin at Chabad of Surprise, AZ

Rabbi Shmuli and Mushka Begun at Tierrasanta, CA.

Rabbi Shmuli and Rivka Laufer at Chabad of Greenlawn & Centerport, NY.

Rabbi Sruly and Devorah Leah Brook at Wakefield, MA.

Rabbi Yaakov and Tiferes Cahnman at Chabad of NE Rural Arizona.

Rabbi Yekusiel and Rochel Kalmenson at Andorra la Vella, Andorra.

Rabbi Yisrolik and Leah Shur at Key Largo, FL

Rabbi Yossi and Zelda Rodal at Chabad North East Seattle, WA

Rabbi Shneur and Chaya Korf at Chabad of North Beach, FL