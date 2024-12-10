DIGITAL DANGER: Radicalization Of Kids Online Explodes As Global Allies Plead For Intervention

For the first time in its 80-year history, the Five Eyes security alliance has issued a joint public warning about children being targeted and radicalized online by terrorist groups. The alliance, comprising the U.K., U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, released a report urging “a whole society response” to combat the spread of violent extremism among minors.

According to the alliance, children are increasingly exposed to extremist content through social media, messaging apps, and gaming platforms. UK data underscores the urgency: a record 3,026 children under 15 were referred to the government’s Prevent counter-radicalization program in the past year, accounting for nearly 44% of all referrals.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes, the UK’s lead on counter-terrorism, noted that law enforcement had arrested more children than ever last year, including some as young as 12. While governments and security agencies play a crucial role, the alliance stressed that they cannot tackle the problem alone. Parents, educators, tech companies, and community groups must work together to protect vulnerable young people.

Mike Burgess, the head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, called the threat “concerning, escalating, and pressing,” illustrating that extremist influences know no borders and demand immediate global action.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)