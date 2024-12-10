OBSESSED: New York AG Letitia James Refuses to Drop Civil Fraud Case Against President-Elect Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James says she will continue pursuing the civil fraud case against President-elect Donald Trump, declaring that even a president is not immune from civil litigation. Her statement comes as she awaits a decision from a New York appeals court on the case.

Trump and his legal team have urged James to dismiss the lawsuit, citing the need to focus on unity and “the greater good of the country.” However, James remains stubborn, insisting that accountability under the law applies to all, regardless of political status.

The lawsuit, one of the most prominent cases involving Trump, accuses the president-elect, his family, and his businesses of committing civil fraud. A judgment in the case ordered Trump to pay $454 million in damages. While Trump has appealed the ruling, James has argued that the case is about upholding the rule of law, saying, “No individual, including a president, is above the law.”

The New York attorney general’s office reiterated on Tuesday that the case will not be dropped. They argued that civil litigation stemming from unofficial conduct may proceed against sitting presidents, further rejecting Trump’s claims of immunity.

Trump’s appeal has gained some traction, with judges in the appeals court appearing open to potentially reversing the judgment. Despite this, James remains undeterred, underscoring the importance of enforcing legal standards regardless of political implications.

“This case is not about politics; it’s about justice and the law,” James said. “Accountability must be upheld.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)