Suspected Terror Attack In Bnei Brak: 1 Injured, Arab Driver Arrested


An Arab driver rammed into passersby in Bnei Brak on Tuesday evening.

United Hatzalah paramedics administered emergency medical aid to a 21-year-old man who was lightly injured and evacuated him to Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital in the city.

The driver attempted to flee the scene but was arrested shortly later by police forces called to the scene.

The police are investigating if the incident was an accident or a nationalistic attack. It’s also possible that the Arab had stolen the car and was speeding away from the scene of the crime.

Scene of the incident. United Hatzalah

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



