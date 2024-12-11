Survey Finds 64% Of Jewish American Women Say They Have Been Impacted By Antisemitism

Nearly two-thirds of Jewish women surveyed by Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, reported that antisemitism has negatively affected their work, personal lives, or relationships, according to data released by the organization on Tuesday.

The survey, which drew responses from over 1,000 participants, painted a troubling picture of the challenges faced by Jewish women. Among the findings, 62% said they have felt physically or psychologically unsafe due to their Jewish identity, and more than half (52%) reported hiding their Jewishness in certain situations.

“Every day, Jewish women are suffering in silence, isolation, and fear as they live in the shadows of hate,” said Carol Ann Schwartz, Hadassah’s national president.

The survey also revealed that 33% of respondents had experienced hate directly related to their Jewish or Zionist identity, while 22% said they had been excluded from groups or events because of their background.

Schwartz described the findings as a “call to action for us all,” emphasizing the need for collective efforts to combat antisemitism. “We must urgently strengthen policies against rising antisemitism and empower our communities to rise up, together, and confront hatred in every form,” she said.

