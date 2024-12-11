Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

HISTORIC: Rav Meilech Biderman Will Daven for FREE @Kever of Bas Ayin on Yahrtzeit – Special Tefillah Through Yad L’Achim

Communicated Content

HURRY! DEADLINE IS THURSDAY @12PM!
The tzaddik REB MEILICH BIDERMAN shlit”a is well known throughout the world – and has spoken many times of the power of the holy tzaddik 
THE BAS AYIN  – Rav Avraham Dov Ber Auerbach of Ovritch zt”l

In a special opportunity, Reb Meilech will daven for all Yad L’Achim supporters, during the special tefillah at the kever of the

BAS AYIN zt”l in TZFAS

This Thursday Evening – the Yahrtzeit of the Bas Ayin.

(NO MINIMUM DONATION REQUIRED TO SUBMIT NAMES online by clicking HERE, or visit www.YadLachim.org or call 1-718-690-2944.

(ALL DONATIONS GO TOWARDS PIDYON SHVUYIM – HELPING YAD L’ACHIM RESCUE JEWISH WOMEN & CHILDREN FROM CAPTIVITY!)




Popular Posts

PASSED! Resolution Forcing Knesset To Discuss Firing Attorney-General

FBI Director Christopher Wray Says He Will Resign At End Of Biden’s Term, Paving Way For Trump Nominee

HATE IN AUSTRALIA: Sydney Rocked By Antisemitic Attack After Melbourne Shul’s Torching

STUNNING CLAIM: Congressman Says Drones Flying Over New Jersey ARE FROM IRAN!

UNBELIEVABLE: Disgraced Ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner Eyes NYC Council Run

TERRIFYING: Hundreds Of Deadly Virus Samples That Can Be Weaponized Go Missing From Lab

3 Jews Shot By Arabs In Shechem On The Way To Kever Yosef

WATCH: Turban of HaRav Ovadia, Z’TL, Is Placed On HaRav Dovid’s Head, Inaugurating Him As Chief Rabbi

Karmiel Stabbing Attack Is Being Investigated As An Act Of Terror

Bnei Brak Car Ramming Declared A Terror Attack

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network