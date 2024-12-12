OUTRAGE: 11-Year-Old Jewish Boy’s Peyos Shaved Off Despite Pleas Not To In Barber Shop Hate

A Jewish mother has shared her harrowing account of antisemitism at Broadway Barber Shop in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, where her 11-year-old son’s peyos were forcibly shaved off against explicit instructions.
The mother, who initially selected the barber shop based on its stellar online reviews, described the incident in a heartfelt and deeply disturbing Facebook post that has since gone viral.
According to the mother, she carefully explained to the barber how she wanted her son’s haircut, stressing that his peyos should not be trimmed or touched. She even provided a picture for clarity. However, moments after the haircut began, the barber reportedly ignored her instructions, cutting off one peyah entirely while her son began to cry.
Horrified, the mother shouted for the barber to stop, but her pleas were ignored. Desperate, she turned to the shop owner for help. Speaking in Arabic to the barber, the owner did nothing to stop the actions. Instead, the barber reportedly proceeded to shave off the other peyah, leaving the boy in tears and his mother devastated.
“They were smiling at each other,” the mother wrote. “My son was crying and feeling violated. I yelled at the barber to just stop, but he kept going.”
The mother and her son left the barber shop in tears, with his haircut unfinished and his peyos completely removed.
The mother likened the incident to the humiliation tactics used by Nazis during the Holocaust, when Jewish men were forced to shave their peyos as a means of dehumanization.
“I never dreamed I’d be in this situation in a safe NJ town in the USA,” she wrote. “FOR GOD’S SAKE, MY SON IS 11 YEARS OLD, A CHILD!”
The emotional toll on her son has been profound. He was too embarrassed to attend school the next day, grappling with the shame of having his peyos shaved off for the first time in his life.
“This is antisemitism,” the mother wrote. “Antisemitism is still happening. It cannot be tolerated, not even in the smallest acts of hate.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
8 Responses
Did she call the police??
This is “harrowing?” Look, I feel bad for the kid. But this has also happened to my kids with Jewish barbers. Sometimes they’re not thinking, and they just do things mechanically.
I’m not looking to be melamed zechus for lowlifes, but then again, when I think of “harrowing,” I think of car rammings and stabbings.
It is truly upsetting. I certainly understand 100%. But what I don’t understand is why go to a non-Jewish barber shop? Any idea how often these things happen? The thing is that usually the people who go to these places aren’t even aware whatsoever that there are issues with cutting peyos or where they should be! There are so many halochos to be cognizant of. You’re not innocent because you’re sitting in someone else’s barber shop.
This should be a lesson to everybody, not to go to goyishe or non frum barbers. If you don’t have an option, find an option!
Everyone can flood the store with calls complaining. (201) 300- 6199. Everyone can post negative reviews and help to take this down
Seems like a hate crime (which is a federal crime) and a lawsuit as well.
She should sue them out of business. But also, what the heck is she doing going to a non-Jewish barber? Cut your own kid’s hair, it’s not that hard.
This shouldn’t happen but what do you expect from Arab?! Don’t go to any Arab business they hate Jews. Do not be naive.
Never use an unknown barber.