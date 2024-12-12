Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TRAGEDY: Monsey Resident Yankel Friedman Z”L Killed In Westchester Plane Crash, Second Man Stable


A Jewish resident of Monsey was tragically killed and another man was seriously injured in a small plane crash on Thursday night.

The plane, a two-seater propeller aircraft was approaching Westchester Airport when it crashed onto Interstate 684 near Exit 2 in Harrison, New York.

Troopers responded to reports of the crash at approximately 7 p.m. There were two individuals aboard the plane at the time of the incident.

The victim was identified as Yankel (Yaakov) Friedman Z”L, from Monsey. He was 32 years old.

The second individual on the plane, a resident of Linden NJ, was taken to Westchester County Hospital. Despite multiple messages on WhatsApp claiming he is in critical condition, he is stable and talking to authorities as well as his family members.

Data from FlightRadar24 shows that the aircraft took off in Linden NJ, and traveled up the Hudson River. For reasons still unknown, the pilot issued a “mayday” call while still over the Hudson.

Misaskim was on the scene ensuring proper Kavod Haniftar. Among those on the scene working tirelessly since the incident began was Yossi Margareten from Misaskim and Chaveirim of Rockland, Hershy Margareten Liaison to the Rockland County Sheriff Department, Rabbi Matis Melnik Police Chaplain, and Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



