Of the McDonald’s Boycott, the Burger King Tweet, and the Death of Morality

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman

In a disturbing reflection of our times, we find ourselves confronting a society where the lines between right and wrong have become dangerously blurred. The entire country, gentile and Jew alike should now rais kriyah, sit shiva and say kaddish for the death of morality.

Recent events have shown how quickly communities can rally around violence while condemning those who uphold their civic duty – a moral inversion that should alarm anyone concerned with the fabric of civil society.

Consider the troubling spectacle of public support for Luigi Mangione, the alleged murderer of an insurance company business leader. When communities celebrate violence rather than condemning it, we witness the erosion of our most basic moral principles.

Even more disturbing is the vilification of those who cooperate with law enforcement – namely the McDonald’s employee who reported him. This individual fulfilled his fundamental civic duty and is now branded as a traitor rather than the hero that he is. There is now an organized boycott of that McDonalds.

Perhaps most telling is when major corporations, driven by social media engagement rather than ethical considerations, make light of serious matters. Supposedly, Burger King tweeted “We Don’t Snitch.” When commercial entities mock cooperation with law enforcement, they normalize behavior that undermines the very stability that allows them to operate.

Perhaps we can be melamed zchus that it is only because the murderer is an in-shape good-looking young man, but if he were an overweight, balding, socially-awkward and ill-dressed individual – he would not enjoy such widespread support. Even still, however, this is still a horrible reflection of society

The Gemorah in Sanhedrin 37a states: “Whoever destroys a single life is considered as if they destroyed an entire world, and whoever saves a single life is considered as if they saved an entire world.” This teaching emphasizes not only the sanctity of human life but also our collective responsibility to preserve it. And we are failing miserably. These attitudes should be condemned from every pulpit and newspaper editorial room in the country.

The growing tendency to justify or celebrate violence represents more than just a temporary lapse in judgment – it signals a fundamental shift in our moral compass. When we begin to treat civic responsibility as a betrayal and violence as justifiable, we threaten the very foundations of civil society.

This moral confusion appears symptomatic of a broader societal ailment: the replacement of universal ethical principles with situational morality. We have moved from asking “What is right?” to asking “Whose side are we on?” This shift represents a very dangerous departure from the fundamental principles that allow diverse society to function.

The solution begins with reasserting clear moral boundaries. We must reject the notion that violence can be justified based on popular sentiment. We must support, not condemn, those who uphold their civic duties. Most importantly, we must recognize that moral clarity isn’t optional – it’s essential for the survival of our civil society.

The path forward requires more than just lamenting the current state of affairs. It demands active resistance against the normalization of violence and the degradation of civic duty. This country’s moral future depends on our willingness to stand firm in defense of fundamental ethical principles, even when – especially when – doing so isn’t popular.

