US House Speaker Mike Johnson Pens Heartfelt Letter to Skvere Rebbe Celebrating Grandchildren’s Wedding

As Monsey Scoop reported, New Square Mayor Izzy Spitzer recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Congressman Mike Lawler. During their meeting, Mayor Spitzer extended a personal invitation to Speaker Johnson on behalf of the Skvere Rebbe to attend the wedding of the Rebbe’s grandchildren. Although Speaker Johnson could not attend the wedding due to Congress being in session, he expressed his warm regards through a heartfelt letter. The letter was delivered to the Rebbe during the wedding by Rafi Silberberg, Congressman Mike Lawler’s district director.

In his message, Speaker Johnson conveyed his congratulations and admiration for the Skverer Rebbe’s leadership. He wrote, “Mazal Tov on the joyous occasion of your grandchildren’s wedding! I trust your steadfast leadership and sage counsel have shaped their paths and guided them to this significant milestone.” He also thanked the Rebbe for his hospitality during past visits to New Square and expressed eagerness to see the community’s magnificent synagogue once completed.

The Skvere Rebbe warmly received the letter, which highlighted Speaker Johnson’s appreciation for the Rebbe’s role in leading the community and fostering strong relationships.