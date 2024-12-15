Unexpected Release of Khaled Mashaal’s Brother From US Prison Sparks Hope for Hostage Deal

The sudden release of Mofid Abdel Kader Mashaal, the brother of former Hamas political leader Khaled Mashaal, from a U.S. prison has raised hopes that it could signal progress toward a potential hostage deal.

Mashaal, who was serving a 20-year sentence for financing Hamas through the Holy Land Foundation, was reportedly released after serving 16 years. According to Israeli media, he will spend the next year in a rehabilitation facility. The U.S. has not confirmed his release, but the news has been widely reported in Arab media.

The release comes amid ongoing talks surrounding a possible hostage agreement, fueling speculation that the two developments could be connected. Arab media also reported the sentences of four other American-Palestinians associated with the Holy Land Foundation have been significantly shortened.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a historic clemency act, commuting sentences for 1,500 people and pardoning 39. It is unclear whether Mashaal’s release is related.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)