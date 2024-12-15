Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Unexpected Release of Khaled Mashaal’s Brother From US Prison Sparks Hope for Hostage Deal


The sudden release of Mofid Abdel Kader Mashaal, the brother of former Hamas political leader Khaled Mashaal, from a U.S. prison has raised hopes that it could signal progress toward a potential hostage deal.

Mashaal, who was serving a 20-year sentence for financing Hamas through the Holy Land Foundation, was reportedly released after serving 16 years. According to Israeli media, he will spend the next year in a rehabilitation facility. The U.S. has not confirmed his release, but the news has been widely reported in Arab media.

The release comes amid ongoing talks surrounding a possible hostage agreement, fueling speculation that the two developments could be connected. Arab media also reported the sentences of four other American-Palestinians associated with the Holy Land Foundation have been significantly shortened.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a historic clemency act, commuting sentences for 1,500 people and pardoning 39. It is unclear whether Mashaal’s release is related.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: Trump’s Betrayed His MAGA Base By Settling With The Devil

WATCH: HaRav Yosef Causes Uproar When He Says “Even A Batlan Should Not Join IDF”

Defense Minister Katz: “Israel Is Facing An Increased Threat From Syria”

HaRav Shaul Alter, Satmar Rebbe Invited To Visit Trump At White House

Jewish Resident Of Damascus: “We’re Not Afraid Of The Rebels”

BD”E: Rav Shlomo Zalman Singer Zt”l, Rosh Yeshiva of PTI, Niftar At 91

Hatzolah of Central Jersey Introduces $1.5 Million Fully Encrypted Communications System

MERCY TO THE CRUEL: Supreme Court Justice Visits Nukhba Terrrorists In Prison

WATCH: Syrian Druze Clans Ask To Be Annexed To Israel

Syrian Rebel Leader: “We Don’t Want Conflict With Israel, It Has No Excuse To Strike Syria”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network