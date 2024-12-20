Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ATTACKED FOR THIRD TIME! Chabad Girls School In Toronto Shot For THIRD TIME


Toronto police have launched a hate crime investigation after Bais Chaya Mushka Girls Elementary School in North York was targeted by gunfire for the third time.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at the Jewish elementary school at approximately 2:33 a.m. on Friday. Officers discovered evidence of a firearm discharge, but no injuries were reported as the school was empty at the time.

This is the third such incident at the school this year. As YWN had reported, gunfire was also reported in October during Yom Kippur and YWN reported about a second shooting in May, both occurring in the early morning hours.

In connection with the October shooting, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were arrested and charged with multiple firearms offences. Authorities at the time were investigating potential links between the earlier shootings.

Community leaders and politicians condemned both prior attacks, calling for increased vigilance and support for the Jewish community.

The latest incident comes just days after a Montreal synagogue was targeted in a firebomb attack—the second such attack on the synagogue in just over a year.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



